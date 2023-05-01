Beyond AUKUS subs, Navy still at sea over strategic future

Australia has a rich military history: the Anzacs at Gallipoli, diggers at Tobruk and Kokoda, teenage airmen flying bombers over Europe.

The Defence Strategic Review (DSR) makes clear that the principal Australian warfighters of the future will be nigh on invisible – months-long patrols aboard nuclear submarines far out in the Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean or South China Sea.

With their ability to lurk silently and strike suddenly, the new nuclear-powered subs will form the primary component of ADF capabilities to deter aggression by anyone in our part of the world.

That anyone is, of course, China … though the DSR doesn’t say that quite so explicitly.

“The acquisition of conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines will transform Navy’s capability,” the review says.

“Nuclear-powered submarines are key assets both in effecting a strategy of denial and provision of anti-submarine warfare and long-range strike options.”

Under the plan announced with much fanfare on March 14, Australia will take delivery of three US Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs), the first in 2033 and the others at three-year intervals.

Then Australia will build eight of our own SSNs based on a UK design, with the first delivered in the 2040s.

This is eye-wateringly expensive, costing on government estimates up to $368 billion out to 2055.

Through much of the next two decades, the Royal Australian Navy will continue to operate its six Collins-class conventionally powered subs (SSKs). Though overshadowed by the “nukes”, they remain highly capable and likely the best long-range SSKs in the world.

The DSR says the Navy will need to be optimised for operating in our immediate region and for the security of our sea lines of communication and maritime trade.

“Our strategic circumstances now require that our naval capability contributes effectively to the ADF’s ability to shape our strategic environment, deter potential adversaries and deny their ability to achieve objectives contrary to our national interests,” it says.

Much of this can be achieved by submarines, even SSKs, though they will be increasingly vulnerable.

Navy’s surface tension

But what of the surface fleet, currently three air warfare destroyers (AWDs), eight Anzac frigates, two landing helicopter dock ships, a pair of tankers and a diverse fleet of patrol boats, minehunters and support vessels?

DSR said an enhanced lethality surface combatant fleet that complements the nuclear submarine force is essential given our changed strategic circumstances.

A combatant surface fleet appropriate for the levels of risk we now face should consist of an optimal mix of Tier 1 and Tier 2 vessels.

That would be “consistent with a larger number of smaller surface vessels” significantly increasing Navy’s capabilities with enhanced long-range strike and the ability to provide presence in our northern maritime approaches.

One consideration, defence minister Richard Marles noted, is that submarines (especially nuclear-powered submarines) are very good at hunting other submarines. So will we need as many surface vessels configured for anti-submarine warfare?

To work this out, the government has commissioned retired US vice admiral William Hilarides to conduct a short sharp review of the fleet’s size, structure and composition to assess whether it meets strategic circumstances and complements the capabilities of the nuclear submarines. He will report in third quarter 2023.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute senior analyst Dr Malcolm Davis says he presumed that Tier 1 would be the high-end warships, the Navy’s three AWDs and maybe a reduced purchase of the Hunter-class frigates.

Tier 2 would be an up-armed Arafura-class Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) and potentially some light patrol frigates or corvettes.

“That would be the most likely outcome of this review but we will see what happens in quarter three,” he says.

“I’m frankly staggered that they are having to do yet another review after having already done the review. This stuff should have been worked out as part of the DSR.”

Australia plans to acquire nine Hunters to replace the eight Anzacs. Construction of the lead vessel will start next year at Osborne, South Australia.

The Hunters will be configured for anti-submarine warfare, a response to the regional proliferation of submarines.

They will feature an advanced Australian CEA radar and Aegis combat system, but only 32 Mark 41 vertical missile launch cells, as against 48 each on the three AWDs and 90 on the US Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Some analysts have questioned the utility of the Hunters in a high-end conflict.

Australia also plans to acquire 12 Arafura-class OPVs to replace 20 Armidale-class patrol boats.

The Arafuras are substantially larger than the Armidales (1640 tonnes against 300 tonnes), with improved endurance and seakeeping but are no better armed, with main armament of a single Israeli Typhoon gun system.

Dr Davis said they could be up-armed with the addition of anti-ship missiles, likely the Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM) which is planned to replace the elderly Harpoon missiles on Australian AWDs and Anzac frigates.

NSM is a variant of the air-launched JSM planned to equip RAAF F-35A aircraft.

“Even so that is not going provide a huge capability,” Davis says.

“Then the focus would be very much on the corvettes or light patrol frigates.

“It would be a question of would the corvettes replace the Anzacs. Then you would have the AWDs and smaller number of Hunters basically being the high-end force.”

But none of this is likely to occur soon.

“What we are focusing on here is the next 10 years. Really it’s the three-five-year period we should be focusing on, so we need solutions quickly,” he says.

“It is all stretching out and yet the threat is here and now.”