Defence review puts Air Force in stealth mode

In the lead-up to the release of Australia’s Defence Strategic Review (DSR), US company Northrop Grumman unveiled its new B-21 Raider stealth bomber which appeared to tick a lot of the boxes for Australia with its ability to attack adversaries far from our shores.

This is an exquisitely capable and expensive aircraft. How exquisitely capable, we don’t know as it has yet to actually fly. As for cost, think around AU$1 billion each.

Various analysts suggested B-21 was an appealing asset for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) – cheaper than a nuclear sub, likely in service sooner and able to strike anywhere in the region within hours. Operational infrastructure – airfields and bases – already exist.

Not since the F-111 strike bombers retired in 2010 has the RAAF-operated aircraft with such strategic offensive capability.

No, we won’t be buying B-21s.

The DSR – commissioned by the new Labor government and authored by former Defence chief Sir Angus Houston and Labor defence minister Stephen Smith – says there had been detailed discussions in the US and Australia on the potential acquisition of the B-21.

The conclusion was that it wasn’t a suitable option for consideration.

The long-awaited DSR, released the day before Anzac Day, outlines some major changes. Australia will adopt a strategy of denial, with capabilities to imperil an adversary within our primary area of military interest.

First and foremost will be the new nuclear-powered submarines, complemented by warships, aircraft and land forces with enhanced capabilities to strike at long range.

Under the new DSR paradigm, the ADF will be designed to address the most significant military risks rather than its previous ability to perform a diverse range of missions such as peacekeeping, disaster relief and deployments to nations such as East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan.

DSR doesn’t have much to say about RAAF’s capabilities. One commentator suggested that was an indication the current force mix was about right.

“One of the most surprising things about the new document is how little space it gives to the RAAF – a page and a bit,” said John Hunter Farrell, a long-time defence observer and managing editor of ANZ Defender magazine.

“From what I can see there’s only one real recommendation which was already planned and a program of record – integration of the AGM-158C LRASM on the F-35A Lightning and the Super Hornet.”

DSR also recommends the integration of the 500-kilometre range Norwegian Kongsberg Joint Strike Missile (JSM) to F-35A. Curiously the government has only agreed “in principle” to this recommendation.

The Lockheed Martin LRASM is a very advanced and expensive ($4.5 million) stealth missile with a range in excess of 500 kilometres. In 2020, the US approved the sale of 200 LRASMs to Australia for use on Super Hornets.

LRASM still needs to be adapted to F-35. It must be carried under-wing in non-stealth “beast mode” as it is too large to fit inside the weapons bay. The US is also integrating LRASM to their P-8 Poseidon aircraft, which means they could also be carried on RAAF Poseidons, a useful capability advance.

DSR gives a big tick to the Australian-developed Boeing MQ-28A Ghost Bat autonomous aircraft, saying this program should be a priority collaborative development with the US.

Farrell said the biggest shock from DSR was the lack of any hard contracted program for the production of these amazing aircraft.

Also absent from DSR is any mention of the acquisition of armed drones. In 2021, the US agreed to sell us up to 12 General Atomics MQ-9B SkyGuardians, a variant of the Reaper, worth around $2 billion.

Then in March last year, the Coalition government abruptly cancelled the deal, directing the funds towards the national cyber defence project Redspice.

Farrell said Reaper likely vanished because the USAF was abandoning these aircraft after a succession of operational losses, most recently over the Black Sea off Ukraine.

“The problem with Reaper is that it’s a child of the global war on terror and cannot cope with any form of even moderately sophisticated integrated air and missile defence. They are just too vulnerable,” he said.

Neither does DSR have anything to say about acquiring additional F-35 aircraft beyond the current 72. It was envisaged that Australia would eventually acquire 100 as the mainstay of Australia’s combat aircraft fleet.

Little known outside defence circles is the long-running RAAF plan to develop an integrated air and missile defence (IAMD), a complex project called AIR 6500 to link air, ground and space sensors, missiles, communications and command systems into a seamless networked whole.

This could ultimately be a game-changer but DSR says this program is not structured to deliver a minimum viable capability in the shortest time “but is pursuing a long-term near perfect solution at an unaffordable cost”.

Defence must re-prioritise delivery of a layered IAMD, achieving a timely initial capability and then developing a mature capability, it said.

The DSR says Australia’s key line of forward deployment is a series of air bases, ports and barracks extending from the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean to RAAF Learmonth and Curtin in Western Australia, RAAF Tindal and Darwin in the NT and RAAF Scherger and Townsville in Queensland.

RAAF Learmonth, Curtin and Scherger are what are called “bare” bases, with basic airfield infrastructure but no permanent ADF presence beyond caretaker staff.

On April 27, the government announced $3.8 billion over the next four years for upgrading of the northern facilities, with $2 billion just for the critical air bases on Cocos, WA, NT and Queensland.

At least some of the money will come from a long list of other projects, mostly base upgrades of lower priority, which have been variously rescoped or cancelled.

Max Blenkin is an Australian defence writer who reported from Iraq, Afghanistan and East Timor for AAP.

