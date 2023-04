Sophie Howe Q&A: Why Australia needs laws that protect future generations

Sophie Howe is on a mission to save the future … now.

The first Welsh future generations commissioner is trying to convince global communities of the need to plan ahead — not just from one budget or political cycle to the next but for decades to come.

Having completed her seven-year commissioner role in January, Howe has been in Australia speaking to parliamentarians and senior public servants about how we can create a Wellbeing of Future Generations Act, just as Wales did in 2015. Since then, the notion of “wellbeing” has been at the centre of Welsh policy-making on cultural, social and economic matters.