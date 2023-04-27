The evaluator general cometh: Budget funds fresh eyes for scrutiny of tangible policy effect

Assistant treasurer Andrew Leigh has been threatening to bring empirical analysis to government policy for at least two federal election campaigns.

Now, he will finally get to ask some basic and possibly annoyingly numerate questions of agencies courtesy of an official new evaluator general function in the forthcoming Budget.

In a classic case of a small investment in an upgrade in data for a big return on policy visibility, Leigh has extracted the modest sum of $10 million to stand up the new evaluator function, an achievement that will inspire committed reformist public servants and probably petrify those embedded in their comfort zones.

To disambiguate, an evaluator general’s function differs from that of an auditor in that it overtly tests the effectiveness and outcomes of policy measures based on (usually randomised) samples and tests as opposed to selected case studies that measure how specific financial outlays are expended in terms of the financial values they deliver.

To oversimplify, the evaluator functions as a wider lens of policy effect as opposed to a more narrowly defined financial checklist. It’s more of an impact assessment as opposed to an efficiency measure.

Financial efficiency is one measure but the tangible effect is another, hence the evaluator’s function complements or boosts the auditor’s.

Standing up the effectiveness of policy intent and its execution is the main game of the evaluator, in an effort to propel sometimes less than obvious but effective measures over, well, duds.

Also inherent in the new evaluator function is the insertion of informed criticality, as opposed to the assumption of general policy ‘goodness’ that has, to date, relied on consultants and interested or for-hire thinksters to stand up.

That’s a live issue because an adroit consultocracy is more than prone to flogging easily replicated and rebadged cookie-cutter solutions for profit rather than looking at specific local or jurisdictional issues.

“The evaluation unit will partner with departments and agencies across government to conduct evaluations on mutually agreed priorities. These evaluations will build momentum by helping to build agencies’ capabilities and demonstrating the value of better evaluation across government.

“Building the Australian public service’s evaluation capability is also an important step towards reducing the over-reliance on consultants and delivering the Albanese Government’s commitment to cutting spending on consultants, contractors, legal and travel by $3 billion,” Leigh said.

“Data from Austender suggests that the Australian Government spends upwards of $50 million each year on evaluation reports from private consultants.”

That’s when they are classified as ‘evaluation’. As a recent ruler run over the National Mental Health Commission revealed, many reports were classified under graphic design services … because they were printed.

“This approach is expensive, and delivers inconsistent results. Improving evaluation capability will help to enable departments to fulfil some functions that are often outsourced to expensive consulting firms,” Leigh said.

“Improving evaluation capability will also help to get better value for money from consultants, where they are still needed.”

“Embedding a culture of evaluation in the Australian public service is also one part of the Albanese Government’s APS reform program and implements a recommendation of the 2019 Independent Review of the Public Service (Thodey Review),” Leigh said.

“Rigorous impact measurement is fundamental to good government. Yet in 2019, a report found that under the Morrison Government, evaluation of government programs was ‘piecemeal’.

“The Albanese Government is committed to measuring what works. At the last election, we pledged to establish an evaluation unit in Treasury, and we’re delivering.”

Well, they’re funding some extra scrutiny, that’s the first vital step. But start as you mean to continue.

The results should speak for themselves.

