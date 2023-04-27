DFAT deploys additional consular officers for Sudan

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has offered increased assistance for Australians and their families in Sudan, according to assistant minister for foreign affairs Tim Watts.

Additional consular officers have been deployed by DFAT to Djibouti, Jeddah, Cyprus and Cairo in response to the crisis.

Violence broke out in the Northeast African country earlier this month, with 70 Australians evacuated so far.

A 72-hour ceasefire was due to end at midnight on April 27 local time but has since been extended according to Reuters.

Smartraveller’s advice on Sudan, at the time of writing, is for Australians to consider leaving Sudan “as soon as possible”. The country is labelled “do not travel”.

Watts added the DFAT’s crisis centre is operating around the clock to help Australians amidst the ongoing crisis. The department also has an officer within the UK Crisis Centre for coordination with the UK’s evacuation planning.

“Australians in Sudan should consider the risks carefully before attempting to leave by any route, including during ceasefires,” the assistant minister said.

“If Australians are not confident in the safety and reliability of any departure option, they should continue to shelter in a safe place.

“Australians in Sudan should monitor the media and continue to follow advice on Smartraveller.”

Those concerned about Australian family members and friends can register their details on the Smartraveller website or contact the Consular Emergency Centre.

“I know many in the Sudanese community are deeply concerned at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan,” Watts said.

“The Australian Government calls on all parties to protect health facilities and enable safe humanitarian access for partners to deliver life-saving assistance to the people of Sudan.

“We are also in close contact with humanitarian partners on their response to the crisis.”

So far, over 500 people have died and thousands have been wounded since the Sudanese conflict began.

“The Australian Government condemns the violence across Sudan that has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocent people,” Watts commented.

“Australia calls on all parties to respect the current ceasefire, to cease hostilities and to prevent further needless bloodshed. A negotiated solution is the only path forward for the people of Sudan.”

