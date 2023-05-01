Government’s challenge is to back the military hardware with hard cash

The history of defence strategic reviews is littered with broken promises, unfunded investment undertakings and loose guarantees to repair chronic faults with the military acquisition process.

Like its predecessors, the 2023 Defence Strategic Review (DSR), led by ex-chief Sir Angus Houston and former minister Stephen Smith, promises hundreds of billions of dollars for new hardware.

The latest unfunded shopping list includes nuclear-powered submarines, long-range sea and air-launched missiles (some eventually to be Australian-built), rapid reaction land-based strike capability, unmanned systems, cyber security and space-based technology.

The Albanese government has agreed fully or in principle to all 62 of the review’s recommendations.

The aim is to create a “focused force” able to fight both within Australia and project power into the Indo-Pacific region in what the government labels “impactful projection” in the “missile age”.

The first big problem for the Albanese government is finding the money. This month’s federal Budget will be just the beginning.

Even by normal Defence standards, the numbers are eye-watering, starting with $386 billion for new submarines.

According to strategic analyst Alan Dupont, the overall bill is so large that just to keep up, whoever wins the next election will have to increase defence spending by about 1% of the total economy, taking the budget to 3% of GDP or about $60 billion a year.

This would become crucial in 2027-2028 and for many years beyond.

Another former very senior Defence official said it was vital for the government to back its rhetoric with extra funding.

“If they don’t front up, they will cause themselves some damage,” he says.

China’s strategic intent

Unlike earlier unclassified versions of reviews, this one clearly articulates the key reason for the boost – China’s massive and opaque military build-up and its challenge to the rules-based order in the South China Sea.

“This build-up is occurring without transparency or reassurance to the Indo-Pacific region of China’s strategic intent,” it says.

The DSR’s six key priorities – nuclear submarines, long-range missiles, new technologies including cyber, workforce enhancements and greater cooperation across the Indo-Pacific – are all directed at China.

The language is so direct and unapologetic that the classified version must be very forthright.

Holding our biggest trading partner to account for its secretive and dangerous military boost will also require delicate diplomacy given the obvious risks to the Australian economy.

Such is the importance of diplomacy that, unprecedented in a defence review, the document even calls for extra funds for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to boost soft power efforts.

While spruiking the need for defence self-reliance the review also reaffirms that Australia’s military future is glued to the United States military-industrial complex.

Without Uncle Sam there could be no nuclear-powered submarines, long-range strike weapons or land-based HIMARS missile systems to name but three.

The quid pro quo extends beyond the top-secret Pine Gap joint communications facility near Alice Springs and would mean supporting the US in its military campaigns. In the near term that would inevitably embroil Australian forces in the event of a war against China over Taiwan.

Given the number of high-level and secret defence and security reviews conducted for Australia by American experts in recent times some critics have raised concerns over sovereignty.

However, as one former Defence boss put it this week, “Australia has never been and will never be self-reliant when it comes to high-end military kit”.

Another key aspect is the strengthening of alliances with like-minded nations such as Japan and South Korea who are drawing closer to the US.

Incredibly, the greatest existential threat to the planet – climate change ­– barely rates a mention while the biggest current threat to peace in Europe and possibly the world – the war in Ukraine – is completely ignored.

While anti-China hawks can claim a victory from the Houston-Smith review the proof of the pudding will be in the pace of change and the delivery schedule.

The review outlines more than $19 billion in immediate investment offset by about $8 billion in savings from cutting or trimming existing projects such as the Army’s new $30 billion armoured infantry vehicle fleet and self-propelled artillery pieces that many strategic analysts believed would never be used in anger.

They will be replaced by strike missiles and amphibious vessels, extending the Army’s hitting range from 40 kilometres to more than 500.

Now it’s time to deliver

The political pressure on the defence budget is enormous.

That pressure will extend to capability delivery where Defence has an appalling record of overspends and under-deliveries. Money on its own will not solve this.

Defence companies are already complaining that despite the stated urgency, nothing is moving through Australia’s clogged defence acquisition slow lane.

Another review this year from the latest American expert to bill taxpayers $4,000 a day, retired US Admiral William Hilarides, will focus on whether the Navy’s future shipbuilding plans are fit for purpose.

If, as expected, the answer is a resounding “No”, billions of dollars more will be diverted from large warships – or “targets” as submariners call them – to fleets of smaller, faster vessels such as corvettes and swarms of lethal surface and sub-surface drones, putting more pressure on acquisition processes.

Since the 1980s, Defence procurement has been shielded by the so-called 10-year conflict warning articulated in the 1986 Dibb review, but current planners believe that timeframe is now reduced to three or fewer years.

Reshaping Australia’s military capability to project power into the region while at the same time “hardening” air bases across the north to support larger military aircraft, including US strategic nuclear armed B-52 bombers, is a major change of direction.

The DSR is clear in demanding that Defence cease the quest for “perfectionism” and where possible purchase “off the shelf”, to achieve a speedy outcome.

Defence minister Richard Marles also said Defence needed “a greater appetite for risk”.

But Dupont says the whole acquisition system needs a massive shakeup and Defence can’t deliver what is needed with its current business model.

Defence and industry will have to work more closely together and earlier in the process.

“That will also mean mobilising private capital …. and capturing the best practice, most innovative parts of the private sector,” Dupont says.

“You can’t have bureaucrats running defence industry. That’s the bottom line.”

Ian McPhedran is an author, former defence writer and Walkley Award-winning journalist. He made six trips to Afghanistan between 2002 and 2013 as a war reporter.

Photo: Defence