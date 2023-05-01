Army’s new domain: Amphibious craft and long-range weapons

The Australian Army has been labelled the biggest loser under the Defence Strategic Review (DSR), but it will become a more sophisticated and more potent future force with a far greater reach than before.

Critics have long argued that the military was structured for the last war rather than the next. This was most evident in the Army, where heavy armour was central to victory on past battlefields but of little use in Afghanistan or Iraq.

The war in Ukraine, which does not rate a mention in the DSR, has put paid to the heavy armour construct because inexpensive aerial drones and low-cost man-portable missile systems have destroyed large numbers of Russian tanks, armoured vehicles and soldiers.

The review is crystal clear about the Army’s future role under the “five domains” concept where maritime, land, air, space and cyber will replace the existing notion of a joint navy, army and air force.

There is no detail in the document about how command and control of the five domains set-up will operate.

“Army must be optimised for littoral [coastal] operations in our northern land and maritime spaces and provide a long-range strike capability,” it says.

That means fewer armoured vehicles, better amphibious craft and longer-range weapons.

Hence the reduction in infantry fighting vehicles from 450 to 129 and the cancellation of a contract to provide another 30 large self-propelled short-range artillery pieces.

The review also outlines major changes to the army’s structure and force posture.

“Army’s combat brigades must be re-roled and select capabilities postured in northern Australia.”

It does not provide any details about the new structure or mention how special forces will slot into the future posture, although their role would be vital.

Australian National University academic and former army colonel John Blaxland said the Army would be slightly more potent under the review, but it would remain a boutique force.

“The Army needs to muscle up and the DSR doesn’t do that because it doesn’t offer any significant force expansion,” Blaxland said.

“We are having ourselves on if we think we have got an Army that is robust and strong enough to meet future challenges. The reduction in the number of armoured fighting vehicles and self-propelled howitzers will significantly alter the make-up of the three ready brigades.”

He said the plan to reintroduce the ready reserve scheme was urgent and long overdue, given the small size of the Army.

There are just 1.5 divisions in today’s Army compared with 14 divisions in 1943.

The challenge for CASG

The review also demands that the delivery of the Army’s new amphibious landing vessels, long-range missile systems and armoured fighting vehicles should be synchronised.

This will be a challenge for the Defence purchasing body known as the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group or CASG.

Historically, synchronisation has been well down the list of the group’s key performance indicators when it has struggled to even deliver capabilities on time and on budget.

With the reduction in armoured fighting vehicles to just a single mechanised battalion of 129 units there will also be renewed pressure to review the Morrison government’s decision to purchase an additional 75 US-built M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks.

Tanks are not mentioned in the DSR, but the new contract will cost upwards of $4 billion for the 70-tonne turbine-powered gas guzzlers that are too heavy to traverse many Australian bridges and roads and are unsuited to future military operations as outlined by the review.

Central to the new-look Army’s firepower will be the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) that has been used to lethal effect by Ukrainian forces.

The system is carried on the back of a wheeled truck and includes a six-pack of highly accurate rockets with a range of more than 300 kilometres.

It also offers a so-called “shoot and scoot” capability, making it difficult for an enemy to target the highly mobile system that can be deployed by C-130 or C-17 transport aircraft.

In addition, the force will be equipped with new medium and large landing craft that can be deployed independently or carried by the navy’s large amphibious ships. The larger of these craft could carry more than 150 troops and support vehicles.

Several multinational and Australian firms have entered the race to build the new class of vessels that will be designed to rapidly deploy vehicles, troops and equipment in the so-called littoral or coastal environment.

“It is essential to immediately accelerate the acquisition of LAND 8710 Phases 1-2 – Army Littoral Manoeuvre Vessels (Landing Craft Medium and Heavy) and expand the scope of this capability. Without this, only limited numbers of major land capabilities can be projected offshore,” the DSR says.

Blaxland said diplomacy was also crucial to maintaining close relations with Indonesia, East Timor, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea to enable Australia to defend strategic choke points to our north.

Army is part of a joint force and in a hostile contest it would be used to secure island bases between Indonesia and the Solomons to support F-35 stealth fighters and other aircraft.

The new landing craft and HIMARS missile system would be important in that role.

He said Australians must understand that China did not see conflict as simply being about kinetic warfare, but rather as an unrestricted competition across all spectrums.

“We see it as a binary about either peace or war but China sees it as a broad spectrum of issues,” Blaxland said.

That spectrum includes space-based systems, psychological warfare, human intelligence, artificial intelligence and kinetic effect.

All six of the review’s recommendations regarding the Army or the so-called “land domain” were agreed in full by the government.

Ian McPhedran is an author, former defence writer and Walkley Award-winning journalist. He made six trips to Afghanistan between 2002 and 2013 as a war reporter.

Photo: Defence