Australia can justify big defence spending but it comes with risks

The federal government expects to spend more than $11 billion implementing the proposals from the Defence Strategic Review (DSR) once it claws back the cost of downgraded or scrapped projects.

During difficult economic times, that price tag might sound slightly obscene.

But David Andrews, senior policy adviser at the ANU National Security College, believes the DSR’s architects are “very mindful of the financial circumstances Australia finds itself in”.

“There are a lot of people doing it tough right now and it’s appropriate the government articulates what stands behind this defence spending,” he says.

The 2020 Defence Strategic Update committed funding at a growth rate of 5-6% per annum, while the 2020 Force Structure plan outlined a positive growth trajectory for capability development.

Despite this upward trend in spending, the DSR identified Defence’s budget as carrying significant pressures across acquisition, sustainment, workforce and operational categories.

So, what can be done about these budgetary pressures in light of heightened tensions in the region, along with massive projects like AUKUS, which is estimated to cost more than $360 billion across three decades?

And while the DSR highlights investments in sovereign capability, do these investments represent good value for money?

Changing times means changing priorities

In our daily lives, when circumstances change, so does the way we prioritise what we spend our limited resources on. It’s the old high school economics conundrum of opportunity cost: if we spend money on one item, it leaves less money to spend on other items.

In times of stagnating wages, high inflation and rising interest rates, that old conundrum also applies to government spending on Defence.

“When times change, we have to adjust our priorities,” says Andrews. “So, it’s not just a matter of saving money, it’s mostly driven by aligning capabilities to the strategy.”

And that strategy, as revealed in the publicly released version of the DSR, highlights investment in missile technologies, enhancing the surface fleet and reducing expenditure on the expeditionary capabilities of the Army in favour of an approach more aligned with the role of the US Marines.

“The principle in the review is that lower priority projects and programs should be stopped or suspended to free essential resources,” says Andrews. “It’s about being ruthless is making sure the programs we are investing in are critical to the strategic circumstances we find ourselves in and then prioritising them to ensure resources are being used in a timely and efficient manner.”

It’s important to note that we won’t know the full cost of the review recommendations until, as the DSR states, “Defence has analysed the capability recommendations …. and costed them”.

With that statement in mind, however, we’re not going to spend less on national defence any time soon. The changing warfighting environment, coupled with great power and regional tensions, means the DSR recommends funding should be increased to “meet our strategic circumstances”.

Sovereign capability – is it worth the time and money?

There’s an elephant in the room when it comes to the DSR’s proposed sovereign capability recommendations. Australia simply doesn’t have the in-country resources to manufacture everything going into a modern weapons system.

During World War II, it was a relatively simple matter to knock out ships and aircraft because both of those assets were, essentially, industrial-age products. Bend the metal, build the engines and you had something ready to go into service.

Information age weapons aren’t so simple.

The DSR suggests creating sovereign capability in terms of guided missiles and explosive ordnance, as well as a continuous ship-building program and the investment in radar manufacturer CEA Technologies, which was announced last week.

But guess what? While Australia can still bend metal, the nation completely lacks the ability to fabricate the semiconductors needed to make those ships and missiles function.

Worse, the global centre of semiconductor manufacturing is in the contested island of Taiwan which, while not specifically called out as a conflict focus in the DSR, is certainly a flashpoint given China’s view of the nation as a ‘rogue province’ which should be integrated with the mainland.

If Taiwan were to fall, Australia’s intricate web of high-tech supply chains would go with it, and all the metal being bent in the service of sovereign capability would be worth nothing.

There are also the issues of economies of scale, notes ANU’s Andrews, which makes sustaining local industry difficult. Australia has a small population and a vast continent to defend, making it hard to create the industries needed for sovereign capability.

“We don’t necessarily have a pipeline of weapons manufacture in Australia,” says Andrews, “and while it’s something the government intends to build, we are starting from a lower base.”

In our favour is the fact Australia has existing defence relationships with the likes of the United States making it easier to access the intellectual property needed to create a weapons manufacturing capability from scratch.

“It’s not like we will be developing the chips and associated products here in Australia,” he says.

And aside from the IP issues, weapons manufacture is also a political move requiring subsidies to create the industrial base required – as well as providing employment for Australian workers in places like South Australia and Western Australia.

“If you wanted to be really productive and financially driven, you could make the world’s most efficient production lines by doing it all in one spot,” Andrews says. “But that’s not fundamentally how political societies work.”

