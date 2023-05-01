New blood, new ideas: the challenge of revolutionising procurement

Procurement and sustainment have proven to be long-term problems for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

A confidential report obtained by The Mandarin in February outlined how the department has an “institutionalised mentality [to] only hire former Defence staff, creating an insider culture resistant to new ideas, efficiency and innovation”.

Adding to this problem is what David Andrews, senior policy adviser at the ANU National Security College, views as a “brain drain” from Defence into industry, leading to a situation where contractors are brought in and there is little coordination across projects, programs and capability.

“It’s just a vicious cycle of trying to find the capabilities suitable for the tasks the ADF has been set while having staff who are sufficiently experienced to have the expertise to manage those projects,” Andrews says.

Procurement goals

The Defence Strategic Review (DSR) identified several key procurement priorities for the ADF, including acquiring new capabilities to address the evolving strategic environment, including long-range strike power, cyber and space.

It also set the goal of modernising existing capabilities, such as the ADF’s fleet of aircraft, ships and armoured vehicles. Most importantly, however, the DSR underscored the need to develop a more agile and responsive procurement process, part of which involves building a sovereign capability for weapons development and manufacture.

To meet these needs, the DSR called for the establishment of the position of chief defence acquisition officer to oversee procurement, as well as the creation of a ‘Defence Acquisition Council’ to provide strategic oversight.

Along with these recommendations, the DSR also suggested a new risk-based approach to procurement decision-making, as well as a capability improvement in the ADF’s ability to manage complex and long-term projects.

The question is how will Defence achieve these goals, and are they realistic?

Risk of change v risk of not changing

Some experts suggest procurement needs to change significantly from a position where the risk of change is assessed to one where the risk of not changing is the key priority, particularly considering the ADF has called for a significant shift in capability.

One of the key methods the ADF can use to address this position shift in terms of change risk is to create clear lines of accountability within the system, says Andrews.

Macquarie Government managing director Aiden Tudehope agrees, saying the risk of not changing our defence force structure and posture to meet Australia’s geo-strategic environment far outweighs the risk of retaining the status quo.

“The urgency articulated in the DSR is of great concern,” he says. “It suggests Defence needs to take every available opportunity – starting right now – to make decisions that will help deliver the much-needed changes the DSR is calling for.

“[These are] changes that will prepare our war fighters for the defence of Australian sovereign territory and social and economic interests in the era of great power competition we are now in.”

Getting buy-in

The DSR is also strong on getting agreement between government and Defence on the capability requirements and ensuring that from the outset of a project there is a judgement made on the minimum viable capability required, says Andrews.

“From there it’s not so much a matter of set-and-forget on the project but a matter of narrowing the parameters and ensuring the capability managers don’t make too many changes along the way,” he says. “Ultimately these decisions are made by government and in concert with government requirements.”

One of the burdens Defence must carry is it’s constantly under review, with those happening several times over the last decade. What the DSR does differently is it covers a two-year period and opens the door for biennial reviews into procurement and capability, in an ongoing manner, beyond the initial scope of the 2023 DSR.

This is similar to what happens in the United States and the UK, where defence capability is regularly reviewed, regardless of the government of the day, to ensure it’s fit for purpose in the current strategic environment.

One of the recommendations, Andrews says, is significant is the concept of having senior officials, much like a project manager in the software world, to be the ones held accountable for overseeing each major project, such as the guided missile program and the AUKUS submarine undertaking.

To address the procurement problems which have plagued Defence, several shifts need to happen in the culture and make-up of the department. According to the confidential report outlined earlier, Defence needs to have access to new blood and expertise as a source of innovation and ideas; an understanding that using only people who have come from Defence leads to stagnation; and a need to embrace concepts from outside the defence complex.

Whether the DSR can deliver a wholesale revolution in procurement remains to be seen, says Andrews. “It’s hard to judge whether it’s the right document for questions of ultimate capability,” he says. “The answers to all the issues at play are not necessarily found in this review.”

