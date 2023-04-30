National urban policy to forge sustainable growth avenues for cities and regions

Catherine King has confirmed a more coordinated approach to housing, services and infrastructure is on the horizon.

The minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government issued a statement on Friday indicating the state and territories would work with the federal government to develop a proposal to increase housing supply and affordability.

These new measures would complement federal Budget commitments worth $2 billion to improve the supply of rental housing, including social and affordable rental housing, she added.

“These Budget measures, and the reforms agreed by National Cabinet today, will support the Albanese Government’s ambitious housing agenda,” King said.

“They will help ensure more Australians have a safe and affordable place to call home and ensure housing supply is located close to work, schools and transport.”

The national strategy to tackle the housing crisis will also be mapped in consultation with the Australian Local Government Association.

King said these plans would leverage the ongoing work of the draft migration strategy, released for consultation by the government on Thursday.

Reiterating comments made by home affairs minister Clare O’Neil at the National Press Club last week, she added states and territories would have a “greater contribution” to Australia’s migration settings.

This would be done with a view to ensuring migration policies better met the needs of local Australian communities, King said.

“The government will collaborate closely with the states and territories as we work to finalise the strategy later this year and better plan for the housing, service and infrastructure needs of our population.

The national cabinet also supported an independent review of the commonwealth infrastructure investment program, with the federal government flagging an infrastructure program of $120 billion over 10 years for “projects of national significance”.

