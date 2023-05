Achieving practical results requires knowledge — and four other capacities

Of all the rationalisations put forward to oppose the proposed Indigenous Voice, the accusation that it won’t do anything practical to remedy Indigenous disadvantage is one of the most feeble.

Why? Partly because it may well be proved plain wrong. The potential for even a symbolic mouthpiece in Canberra to raise awareness of actions needed to improve Indigenous wellbeing is quite high.

But the claim is also off-target at a more systemic level. In our federal system, the separation of high-minded ideals from practical implementation is chronic.