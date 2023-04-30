Australia’s privacy and information commissioners rally for Privacy Awareness Week

Australia’s privacy and information commissioners have rallied across the jurisdictions to call for agencies to make sure they have the fundamentals covered when it comes to privacy.

The joint statement was written as part of Privacy Awareness Week (May 1 to 7), and was co-signed by:

Australian information commissioner and privacy commissioner Angelene Falk

NSW privacy commissioner Samantha Gavel

Victoria information commissioner Sven Bluemmel

Queensland privacy commissioner Paxton Booth

Queensland information commissioner Rachel Rangihaeata

South Australia state records director Stephanie Coleman

Tasmania ombud Richard Connock

NT information commissioner Peter Shoyer

“Organisations and agencies should only collect personal information that is necessary for carrying out their functions and activities and take reasonable steps to secure it,” the joint statement read.

“Once the information is no longer needed for any enduring legitimate purpose, it should be securely destroyed or permanently de-identified. Carrying information that is not needed creates additional risk, especially in the event of a data breach.”

The commissioners asked for individuals to take “simple steps” to protect themselves by using multi-factor authentication and strong passphrases, wiping data from old accounts and devices, and only sharing personal information for a good reason.

“Australia’s privacy authorities will continue to work together to uphold privacy protections and promote awareness of the responsibilities of organisations and government agencies and the rights of individuals,” the co-signers stated.

As part of the week, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has released a website, reminiscent of the old-school internet.

Falk said the website was a “refresher” on what individuals can do to protect their personal information, as well as what agencies and organisations should do for best privacy practice.

“The right to privacy is fundamental, and the high-profile data breaches of the past months have put the security of personal information in the spotlight. We all know privacy must be protected, but people can be unsure what to do, or it can feel overwhelming,” Falk said on the website.

“That’s why our Privacy 101 website is designed to engage people and organisations in a privacy refresher, to help improve and strengthen privacy practice.”

Advice tailored for government agencies includes simplifying privacy policies, updating plans and appointing champions.

In NSW, the beta for NSW Digital ID has begun trials with NSW digital government minister Jihad Dib saying the government was taking proactive steps to help people protect data.

“Any digital service the NSW Government provides will continue to undergo rigorous testing to ensure the community has confidence that their private information is safe and secure,” Dib said.

