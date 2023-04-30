Australia’s military force projection push extended to Japanese F-15 fighter refuelling

Force projection may have been a major theme of the recent Defence Strategic Review, but the ability of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) to replenish Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-15J and F-15DJ Eagle jets has just been officially paraded for the first time.

The RAAF has revealed it can now refuel the frontline of Japan’s air combat forces, after a month-long series of exercises to pump compatible jet fuel from KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) to Japanese F-15s in flight, a significant increase in regional throw weight.

The official acknowledgement is a major and unambiguous declaration of compatibility given the recent AUKUS announcement and connects.

It also acts to put to bed any perception that Australia’s fleet of ex-Qantas KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport would have issues juicing-up regional US-supplied firepower, a major systems standardisation exercise.

Fuel interoperability matters big time because it’s the common form of sustenance that acts as a force multiplier when it comes to joining the strategic dots.

While Australia does not fly F-15s, the US has been more than happy to sell the Mach 2.5 air superiority fighters to Japan, South Korea and Singapore, a fairly unambiguous hint at whose air power they are intended to check.

“A total of 11 flights and 325 contacts were made between the aircraft across a range of manoeuvres, and in different conditions by day and night,” RAAF said in a statement.

“The engineering data from these trials will allow the RAAF to authorise and train its KC-30A aircrew to refuel F-15s in future.”

Australia operates seven KC-30A MRTTs out of Amberley in Queensland, with the aircraft doubling for personnel and logistics transports as well as VIP aircraft, as demonstrated after the Albanese government’s Jobs and Skills Summit that flew a swag of executives — including Qantas boss Allan Joyce — and the PM from Sydney to Canberra last September, a testament to interoperability.

And while the multi-role functionality of the KC-30As is undisputed, secondary questions linger as to what the nation’s leaders will get around in in the event all seven planes are called upon, not to mention the overtly utilitarian look of our leaders flying into major international events in a refitted fuel truck with a boom hanging off the back.

With Australia’s strategic focus now unambiguously to the north, Air Force is talking up its recent achievements with our allies.

“Cooperation between our air forces is dependent on overcoming great distances, and air-to-air refuelling is an essential part of how we accomplish this,” Air Vice-Marshal Darren Goldie, Air Commander Australia, said.

“In 2022 we conducted similar trials with JASDF F-2A fighter aircraft, which enabled their participation in Exercise Pitch Black 22 in the Northern Territory.”

The postural shorthand for that is Japanese fighters can now easily and quickly operate in Australia’s domain, a fairly significant symbolic development given the history of the last century.

“The success of these latest refuelling trials reflects our commitment to building on our deep and enduring relationship, understanding each other’s strengths, and further elevating our interoperability,” Goldie said.

“This cooperation and mutual understanding is an essential part of ensuring a secure, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

And a continuous flow of jet fuel in the event supply chains get disrupted.

