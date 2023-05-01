Dominello to lead new digital identity joint venture between UTS, UNSW

Former New South Wales’ digital and customer service minister Victor Dominello will lead a new university-based think tank and knowledge hub centred around online trust and digital identity, as the unapologetic reformer applies his cat-herding skills outside the political ring.

After retiring from 14 years in politics, Dominello has been announced as the head of the new Trustworthy Digital Society Hub, a joint effort between UNSW Sydney and the University of Technology Sydney, which will undertake research and development around citizen-centred digital platforms.

The creation of the think tank comes at a critical time as Canberra and the states finally attempt to reach a commonality on authorised digital interfaces and standards, with Service New South Wales, Services Australia, Medicare and the Australian Taxation Office all working towards some form of interoperability of customer credentials to secure transactions and privacy.

While the concept of a national digital identity ecosystem has been on the cards for more than two decades, progress has, until recently, been glacial because of political and commercial infighting amongst jurisdictions and banks putting their own immediate interests ahead of lasting reform.

However, the industrialised hoarding of sensitive personal information and identity credentials by businesses and government facilitated by Know Your Customer obligations has turned into a massive corporate liability after successive massive data breaches and spills at Optus, Medibank and Latitude.

Dominello’s long-stated aim is to try to achieve commonality of purpose and effort on the digital trust front, with the new think tank providing a neutral ground for insights, evidence and standards development around digital identity and trust to allow other jurisdictions to make faster progress.

His argument is that while society has reached a point whereby user-centric digital services are expected to be available 24, consumers remain sceptical about how and by whom their data is used.

“We founded the Trustworthy Digital Society Hub to help create a world where individuals and communities can fully benefit from the opportunities of the digital age without sacrificing their privacy, security or fundamental rights,” Dominello said.

“The Hub will be a centre of innovation, bringing together researchers, technologists and policymakers to develop new digital technologies and practices that prioritise privacy, security and ethical considerations.”

Dominello said the new hub will serve as “a trusted resource providing education, training and tools to help people understand the risks and benefits of digital technologies and to make informed decisions about how to use them safely and responsibly.”

There is a gap in the market for independent policy and trusted service delivery smarts, not least because banks have been positioning to clip the ticket on digital identity verification and going head-to-head with governments against deployments like Australia Post’s Digital iD.

The federal government has also established myGovID, with both credentials connecting into the Trusted Digital Identity Framework that is supposed to provide the scaffolding to build out a national system.

Prior to the change of government, there were extensive digital identity trials in NSW after Dominello successfully launched the state’s digital drivers licence that can now slip into digital wallets, a baseplate for other states to potentially copy.

Dominello had previously offered to white-label the digital licencing and Service NSW digital smarts to other jurisdictions, an offer received with open arms by federal Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten who is similarly trying to reform commonwealth credentials and services.

Part of that collegiality is the agreement that consumers need to own their data rather than organisations that use it.

“Trust is best built if information that’s accessed on digital platforms remains owned by the consumer, regulated for the benefit of the consumer and is only held by third parties to serve the needs of the consumer,” Dominello said.

“I am delighted to be working with UNSW and UTS on this important initiative, which will draw upon their deep pool of research, skills, technology and systems so we can develop effective models to test, refine and innovate for the benefit of our community.”

UNSW vice-chancellor and president Professor Attila Brungs said he was excited that Dominello has signed on as director of the new hub.

“Victor was responsible for modernising the delivery of government services in NSW and has demonstrated in building NSW’s online customer services how technology can transform people’s lives for the better,” Brungs said.

UTS vice-chancellor and president Professor Andrew Parfitt said the hub will leverage UTS’s well-established research capability and expertise in digital science, particularly in the areas of responsible use of technology and the ethics of artificial intelligence.

“UTS is excited to work alongside UNSW and Victor Dominello to help shape a society where people can benefit from the opportunities of a digital age in an equitable, inclusive and sustainable way,” Parfitt said.

“It’s clear the role of technology in our lives will continue to grow, and it’s vitally important that people, government and business take a human-centred approach to developing the tools and capabilities to navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape.”

