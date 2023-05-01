Opportunity to drive a significant strategic direction refresh at AFSA

HorizonOne Recruitment are partnering with the Australian Financial Security Authority (AFSA) to recruit a talented professional to join in a key, new role within their organisation – Director of Strategy, Policy and Reporting.

AFSA has undertaken a significant strategic shift in direction since the appointment of new Chief Executive, Tim Beresford. They are moving toward a proactive, transparent and hands-on approach which instils confidence in Australia’s credit system.

This role will see the Director take the lead on setting the strategic agenda and narrative in order for the organisation to achieve their goals, delivering positive economic, social, and moral value to the community.

“Effective personal insolvency and personal property securities systems deliver both economic and social benefits. People are at the heart of all that we do. We strive to be genuine and caring in our interactions and to achieve the best outcomes for Australians. I am committed to ensuring a positive and productive workplace culture that encourages innovation and enables us to deliver our work as a capable, agile and engaged workforce.” – Tim Beresford, Chief Executive Officer at AFSA

This role will suit an experienced strategic adviser or policy leader. It’s likely that you’ll have a background in consultancy with an established strategic toolkit to drive change and uplift capability.

If you are currently a permanent APS staff member, you can be engaged on a permanent s26 transfer. Alternatively, you can be engaged on an 18-month non-ongoing contract with view to permanency.

The role can be located nation-wide with a preference for Adelaide, Canberra, Melbourne or Sydney.

For more information on this opportunity, please view our candidate information page.

Alternatively, for a confidential discussion, please contact HorizonOne Recruitment Manager, Liz Strachan on 02 6108 4878.