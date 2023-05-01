ALRC inquiry into sexual violence an opportunity to centre victim-survivors

A new Australia Law Reform Commission (ALRC) inquiry into Australia’s sexual violence laws will be a good opportunity to look at Australia’s patchwork of legal reforms with a “bird’s eye view”, says an expert.

As part of the upcoming Budget, minister for women Katy Gallagher, social services minister Amanda Rishworth, and attorney-general Mark Dreyfus jointly announced $6.5 million will be invested over four years for four measures, including the establishment of an ALRC inquiry into sexual assault laws and improving victim-survivor experiences of the justice system.

The other three are a ministerial-level roundtable on sexual violence which will inform the inquiry’s terms of reference, an expert advisory group to support the ALRC inquiry and advise government on its implementations, and strengthening the criminal justice responses to sexual assault.

Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (ANROWS) CEO Padma Raman told The Mandarin the inquiry would be an opportunity to work out a national approach to Australia’s “patchwork of reforms” on sexual violence.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates one in five women in Australia have experienced sexual violence before the age of 15, which Raman labelled a “conservative” estimate.

“We know that 61% of those who’ve experienced it have experienced it before they’re 18. And we also know that only 13% of people who’ve experienced it reported,” Raman said.

“And you’d have to think that the reason for not reporting has partly to do with the way the criminal justice [system] responds to victims of sexual violence.

“As a lawyer, it’s always been really hard to explain to victim-survivors that they’re a witness in a criminal case. They’re not taking action, the state’s taking action against the perpetrator.

“We have seen the need for reform of the criminal justice system if we want to make men more accountable for sexual violence.”

ANROWS’ 2021 National Community Attitudes Towards Violence Against Women survey found 34% of respondents thought it was common for sexual assault accusations to be used as revenge against men.

“When you’ve got a criminal justice system that’s based on juries, you can see why it’s so hard to get a conviction,” the CEO said on this statistic.

Raman, a former CEO at the Victorian Law Reform Commission, said the criminal justice system can be a “pretty brutal process” for people coming forward with a sexual violence claim.

“Restorative processes or justice looks really different depending on the victim-survivor,” Raman added.

“Especially if the perpetrators are known to them. They’re not necessarily looking for the perpetrator to end up in jail, they want an acknowledgement that the harm occurred, and often they want an apology.

“What the criminal justice system is trying to achieve, it’s often quite different to what victims-survivors are actually wanting, or what they see as justice. I think we need to look at alternatives to the criminal justice system.”

As part of the same announcement, $8.6 million has been set aside for the 2026-27 financial year to develop small scale trials of sexual harm and violence prevention.

“The Victorian Law Reform Commission found that women who had engaged in alternative processes, as long as they’ve met with a certain number of principles, felt far more comfortable with the outcome than a criminal process, for example,” Raman said.

“It has to be led by what the victim-survivor actually wants.”

This article references sexual violence and assault. If you or a loved one need help, call 1800 RESPECT. In an emergency, call 000.

