Questacon $60 million funding will keep it ‘safe, accessible and affordable’

The national science and technology centre Questacon will receive $60 million over the next four years, with an additional $15 million a year beyond the forward estimates.

A Questacon spokesperson told The Mandarin the investment would ensure the institution could provide “safe, secure, world-class STEM engagement to visitors”.

“This was a very welcome funding decision by the government and highly significant in addressing funding issues and securing Questacon’s future,” the spokesperson said.

“This critical funding will keep Questacon safe, accessible and affordable for visitors and staff, and ensure longer-term sustainability.

“Funding will be used for critical upgrades to the building, digital assets and exhibitions, as well as enabling the continued delivery of our national STEM programs.”

Around 500,000 people visit Questacon each year, which was opened in 1988.

Finance minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher said the government was providing funding “after a decade of neglect”.

“Questacon is a much-loved attraction in the National Capital and it’s important that it receives long-term sustainable funding, so it can continue educating and entertaining visitors into the future,” Gallagher said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Gallagher (@senkatyg)



It’s not the only national institution to recently receive increased government funding, with $535.3 million for nine institutions over four years announced in March.

That funding was for the Australian National Maritime Museum, Bundanon Trust, Museum of Australian Democracy, National Archives of Australia, National Film and Sound Archive, National Gallery of Australia, National Library of Australia, National Museum of Australia and the National Portrait Gallery of Australia.

Industry and science minister Ed Husic commented that the Questacon funding would inspire “the next generation of scientists” which were critical to the country’s future.

“A school visit to Questacon is a rite of passage for so many Aussie kids. And seeing science brought to life can be the spark that ignites a lifelong passion for science,” Husic said.

“Questacon plays an important role in the Australian government’s mission to widen the pipeline of talent available to the science and technology sectors, and to reach 1.2 million tech-related jobs by 2030.

“By securing Questacon’s future, Australians will be able to visit this iconic national institution for generations to come.”

READ MORE:

Questacon $60 million funding will keep it ‘safe, accessible and affordable’