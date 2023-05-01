Research hub to deliver technology that monitors critical infrastructure

Government, industry, and community knowledge will combine at the Australian Research Council’s new Resilient and Intelligent Infrastructure Systems (RIIS) research hub to deliver real-time performance technologies that are capable of monitoring critical national infrastructure.

The ARC will put $4.9 million over five years toward the work of the RIIS hub, which is also being supported by a $20 million combined investment of funding and in-kind support from partners.

The hub was officially launched on Friday and will be led by the University of NSW in partnership with the University of Melbourne, Queensland University of Technology, Western Sydney University, and 13 industry stakeholders.

ARC deputy CEO Dr Richard Johnson said the new hub would help to solve current industry challenges in the urban, energy, and resource sectors. He explained the solutions, including new sustainable technologies to analyse the lifetime performance of critical infrastructure, would be developed by linking researchers with industry.

“This investment enables strong and practical collaboration between top researchers and industry partners focused on deploying innovative and integrated technologies to improve urban infrastructure, transport, water, resource, and energy management,” Johnson said.

“This will benefit Australia by finding clever ways to make our infrastructure more resilient,” he added.

The work of the innovation hub for so-called ‘smart infrastructure’ will feed into priorities of the ARC’s industrial transformation research program (ITRP). There are nine priorities for the program in 2023 including:

Advanced manufacturing

Cyber security

Defence

Food, beverage and agribusiness

Medical technologies and pharmaceuticals

Mining equipment, resource technology and services, critical minerals processing

Oil, gas and energy resources

Recycling and clean energy

Space

