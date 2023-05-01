Research hub to deliver technology that monitors critical infrastructure

By Melissa Coade

May 1, 2023
tech research-coding
The new hub will help to solve current urban, energy, and resource industry challenges. (Seventyfour/Adobe)

Government, industry, and community knowledge will combine at the Australian Research Council’s new Resilient and Intelligent Infrastructure Systems (RIIS) research hub to deliver real-time performance technologies that are capable of monitoring critical national infrastructure.

The ARC will put $4.9 million over five years toward the work of the RIIS hub, which is also being supported by a $20 million combined investment of funding and in-kind support from partners.

The hub was officially launched on Friday and will be led by the University of NSW in partnership with the University of Melbourne, Queensland University of Technology, Western Sydney University, and 13 industry stakeholders.

ARC deputy CEO Dr Richard Johnson said the new hub would help to solve current industry challenges in the urban, energy, and resource sectors. He explained the solutions, including new sustainable technologies to analyse the lifetime performance of critical infrastructure, would be developed by linking researchers with industry.

“This investment enables strong and practical collaboration between top researchers and industry partners focused on deploying innovative and integrated technologies to improve urban infrastructure, transport, water, resource, and energy management,” Johnson said.

“This will benefit Australia by finding clever ways to make our infrastructure more resilient,” he added.

The work of the innovation hub for so-called ‘smart infrastructure’ will feed into priorities of the ARC’s industrial transformation research program (ITRP). There are nine priorities for the program in 2023 including:

  • Advanced manufacturing
  • Cyber security
  • Defence
  • Food, beverage and agribusiness
  • Medical technologies and pharmaceuticals
  • Mining equipment, resource technology and services, critical minerals processing
  • Oil, gas and energy resources
  • Recycling and clean energy
  • Space

About the author
mm

Melissa Coade is The Mandarin’s news editor based in Canberra's parliamentary press gallery. She has had various government, communications and legal roles, and has written for the Law Society of NSW Journal and Lawyers Weekly.

