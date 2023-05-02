CPSU slips the sensible flat shoe into pay campaign

When public officials get shoes thrown at them by the crowd it’s not usually a good sign, and the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) now appears to have publicly slippered the first entitlements concession offered by the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) in pay talks.

The APSC on Monday revealed it will remove caps on working from home and mandate flexible working as a default for public servants (terms and conditions apply), but the union wants the first round of negotiations to be about pay and has raided the shoebox for campaign ammunition.

In a novel twist to the bogan ritual of doing a shoey (partaking of a ceremonial beverage using footwear as a vessel), the CPSU is calling on public servants to snap and post their footwear in a grassroots campaign that can still keep public service identities anonymous, a nod to bureaucrats ostensibly staying apolitical.

“The campaign calls on union members, who are discouraged from publicly participating in political activities, to share their stories on why it is they need a pay rise, alongside an image of their shoes,” the CPSU said in a statement.

It’s a little unclear as to why hat-tipping that contested convention is now important in this bargaining round when it wasn’t during previous industrial protests under the previous governments, but the wages’ first message is pretty unambiguous.

The union reckons the APSC and by extension, the government, need to walk the walk on remuneration, so it’s putting in the Ugg boot in terms of getting the rank and file active in its campaign.

“The Albanese Labor Government talked the talk on getting wages moving prior to their election in May last year, and now it is time for them to walk the walk,” CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said.

“If you are a public sector employee right now, your rent or mortgage repayments are up, your groceries are up, electricity is up, and you see a similar job to the one you have now advertised in the private sector offering more money –– what are you going to do? This is why there are thousands of vacancies across the APS.”

The CPSU has lobbed a hearty claim for a 20% pay rise on the table in round one, with the APSC responding with a mutually convenient concession around working from home that it likely hopes will widen its prospective talent pool.

Donnelly reckons the money speaks for itself when it comes to attraction.

“The Government is playing catch up and pay negotiations must reflect that,” the CPSU secretary said.

“Uncompetitive wages are at the core of the attraction and retention crisis facing the APS, and as the cost of living continues to hurt households across the country, this crisis will only deepen.

“The Government cannot afford to lose more of its workforce, and the experience and expertise that exists in its ranks.”

Another challenge is attracting people to Canberra, which can be a great place to live if you can afford the rent, petrol and parking costs that have all risen strongly as the capital has grown.

Parking remains a red-hot public service issue, with the Department of Finance acquiescing to national security agency demands to build a massive new dedicated lakefront car park to appease demand from the now sprawling security estate.

The union can’t fix that issue, but it can raise the bar on pay that it says has been suppressed for around a decade.

“This isn’t a normal round of bargaining. This is playing catch up after a decade of public sector wage attrition at the hands of the former Coalition Government, Donnelly said.

“Under the previous Government, APS employees were waiting three or more years at a time for a pay rise and offers as low as 0% were tabled in negotiations. When they finally did get a pay rise, they weren’t much better off as they were subject to caps as low as 1.7%.”

“Many public sector workers wear black polished shoes, but many don’t. We have members who work in biosecurity in ports and airports, others wearing flippers while protecting the Great Barrier Reef and snow boots while working on important science in Antarctica,” Donnelly said.

“The one thing they have in common is that they haven’t had a decent pay rise in almost a decade, and it is time for that to change.”

Beware of managers in RM Williams.

READ MORE:

APS chiefs ordered to scrap work-from-home caps as bargaining intensifies