Minister says Medicare reform ‘urgent’, makes case for health policy to get with the times and less red tape

The lifetime of an average Australian is nine years longer today than it was in 1984, but according to Mark Butler, the current universal healthcare system is now unable to deal with people’s increasingly “chronic and complex conditions”.

The health minister announced on Tuesday the three strains of focus for looming Medicare reforms.

This would see more money from the Budget flow to investments in updating the “old technology” underpinning the My Health Record platform, and making the Digital Health Agency an ongoing entity.

A total of $950 million would specifically go toward digital health initiatives to capture efficiency opportunities and more collaborative pathways to providing care, the minister said. This should support the uploading of every patients’ pathology tests and diagnostic scan results to the government system.

“We simply cannot build a better Medicare without realising the opportunities that digital health technologies open up for more efficient and collaborative health care.

“Right now only one in 10 specialists use My Health Record; just one in five diagnostic reports in radiology are uploaded — the other four just disappear into the digital ether,” Butler said.

“Patients find this so frustrating — because every lost test result means another day off work, another waiting room, another procedure, and usually yet another gap fee. [It’s] a complete waste of time and money for patients and for the health system,” he said.

Secondly, the minister wants to see primary healthcare embrace multidisciplinary and team-based approaches for patients. With chronic illness the leading cause of disability and death in Australia, Butler said effective treatment for the long-term health of people living with a chronic illness called for a proactive, coordinated effort of health workers and patients.

“This includes GPs, allied health, nurses, specialists and everything in between. Which means, primary care providers need support and investment to engage a broad range of health professionals to provide that more comprehensive care,” Butler said.

The government plans to address the problem by offering a “big increase” to the workforce incentive payment which GPs use to hire professionals such as practice nurses to join their team.

In areas with more challenging recruitment issues, the minister said money would be given to primary health networks to fund allied health professionals such as social workers, physiotherapists, diabetes experts, and mental health practitioners.

This would pave the way for more “blended funding models”, he said, and allow the healthcare system to better respond to community needs. The idea was that more effective treatment of complex needs, there would be fewer repeat hospital admissions for a single person in any given year, and GPs would be given “incentive payments” to deliver tailored programs to keep these patients out of hospital.

“The time has come to find new funding models that supplement ‘fee for service’ and it begins with the launch of My Medicare,” Butler said of a plan to forge stronger relationships between patients and healthcare teams, as well as longer Medicare-funded telehealth consultations.

“GPs can register with My Medicare so that patients can register with their preferred GP at that practice — over time, it will also be extended to nurse practitioners and other primary care providers.

“Providers will get access to new funding packages, and new information about their regular patients so that they can provide more tailored care to those patients,” he added of the voluntary scheme.

Butler said the critical national importance of the health workforce came into sharp focus during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the third foundational focus would be growing and supporting this group.

Next week’s Budget will include funding for up to 6,000 nursing students to do clinical placements in primary care services nationwide. And funding to support the return of 500 enrolled and registered nurses who had left the health system.

The minister said he wanted to see complex regulations, funding systems and state and territory “silos” eliminated to make better use of the nursing workforce.

“Our highly educated and trusted nurses and midwives in particular can play a much bigger role in primary care,” Butler said.

“There are 450,000 registered nurses and midwives in Australia — when we want them to be at the forefront of reforms to primary care, at the moment Medicare doesn’t do enough to encourage or enable them — or many other healthcare professionals, for that matter – to provide that care.”

The overhaul has been guided by strengthening Medicare taskforce recommendations, which were handed to government in February, and called for priority attention to be given to increasing access, encouraging multidisciplinary care, cultural change and modernisation.

“Over the six months that I sat at that [taskforce] table, what I heard was a remarkable degree of goodwill but also agreement on the direction that reforms should take,” Butler said.

Last week the National Cabinet agreed to an allocation of $2.2 billion in federal money as part of what Butler called the “first measures” of the government’s critical Medicare response.

The health minister said a line-by-line breakdown of this funding would be revealed on Budget night, with additional health funding yet to be announced.

Butler told a National Press Club (NPC) audience that universal healthcare had paved the way for Australian GPs to evolve beyond a cottage industry and for the domestic healthcare workforce to be among the most qualified by OECD standards.

He noted that in 1984, during the first year of Medicare, the national population was younger on average, people tended not to live to old age in the numbers they currently do, and health issues were more episodic and acute.

“Medicare was created to solve the problems of 1984 […]. Back then, Medicare was a symbol of modernity,” Butler said, adding previous attempts to legislate for universal healthcare had been opposed by a long line of Liberal politicians and medical associations.

“Medicare succeeded because it was the right reform for the health needs of Australia at the time: a ‘fee for service’ rebate schedule that reimbursed small local doctors and specialists for the procedures that they did was just what the Australia of 1984 needed.”

Butler noted that Australia’s changing demographic and needs over the last 35 years had changed. This was in no small part due to the Medicare reforms, for example, the positive impact on health driven by world-leading tobacco control and “revolutionary” innovations in cardiac health.

“We now live almost nine years long than we did back then. Our health problems though, are increasingly chronic and complex,” Butler said.

“As the years have passed, [Medicare] has frankly started to show its age.”

The minister said more recent Medicare reforms by the former federal government had “strangled” the system, putting the hospital system under pressure and resulting in untreated conditions with patients’ health left to worsen.

He slammed his Coalition predecessor, former health minister Greg Hunt, for taking away $50 billion of commonwealth funding from public hospitals, taxing individual GP consultations, and freezing Medicare rebates for six years.

Over the last nine years, Butler said the decline of bulk-billing rates was alarming, with the experience of remote and regional patients exacerbated because access to any healthcare provider was severely lacking.

“Practices are closing, forcing people to drive long distances, because they are often corporately-owned clinics [that] are relocating and consolidating to achieve what they regard as economies of scale.

“And when you do manage to get in to see a GP, they’re increasingly under pressure to move quickly on to the next patient — which isn’t good for you, and isn’t what [the doctor] trained to do,” he said.

Commenting on the upcoming Voice referendum to be held later this year, the minister said health outcomes informed by direct input from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people was critical.

“As a nation, we really do stand at a turning point in our relations with First Nations people,” Butler said.

“The persistent gap in health outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians is proof that a voice is needed, and particularly proof that a Voice should be able to make representations to the executive [of government],” he said.

The health minister also announced a review of the scope of practice for the Australian primary care health system; changes to allow access to free vaccines in the national immunisation program from pharmacies; subsidised opioid dependency programs delivered by pharmacies.

“Remaking Medicare for the 21st Century will take persistent evolution, not overnight revolution,” Butler said.

“With every gradual, foundational change that we make, we will put the needs of patients first.”

The regulation of the vaping industry in Australia is also headed for some rough waters, with Butler declaring national tobacco control gains were threatened by the advertised “therapeutic” alternative to smoking.

Australia plans to ban vapes from being imported unless they are destined to be sold in regulated pharmacies, where they can only be sold with a prescription. Importers of vapes will also have to show they are complying with new TGA standards, and not be allowed to import the addictive product for sale in retail settings.

“[Vaping] was not sold as a recreational product, and in particular, not one for our kids,” Butler said, deriding Big Tobacco sales alongside chocolate bars and lollies.

READ MORE:

Medicare report recommends breaking down healthcare data silos