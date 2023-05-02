Regional education commissioner to research keeping regional kids in Year 12

Australian regional education commissioner Fiona Nash will start a research project on keeping regional, rural and remote (RRR) students in Year 12, according to the commissioner’s first annual report.

Anticipated for the middle of this year, the report is looking to identify effective interventions to keep Year 12 students in school and contain examples for schools to look at.

According to the “Future Work” section of the annual report, Nash will also investigate how senior school subjects are delivered in RRR areas.

A former Nationals senator, she was named the inaugural regional education commissioner by the former government back in 2021.

Schooling is not the only area the commissioner will focus on, with work to be done within early childhood education and care such as further research into developmental assessments for RRR children and within VET such as reducing barriers through a targeted policy.

Research topics into higher education on Nash’s plate include RRR graduate and employment outcomes, geographic classification, and internet access.

The commissioner is tasked with considering a national approach to improving regional access to education, as part of a larger piece of work.

In the forward of the 2022 annual report, Nash said she viewed her role as a “conduit” between students, stakeholders, industry, communities and governments so RRR education and training was “front of mind” for decision-makers.

“We often hear about the need to attract a workforce to the regions. However, we also need to have a greater focus on ‘homegrown’, providing the opportunity to grow our regional talent and connect that talent with the local and broader industry,” Nash wrote.

“I believe linking education and training with local industry and workforce strategies is central to building a pipeline for regional students to move effectively between learning and working, and to give industries confidence in a growing pool of skilled regional employees.

“As the adage goes, you cannot be what you cannot see. Better linking industry into education pathways will allow regional students to see future life path opportunities more clearly, and industry the potential to build a local home-grown workforce.”

Nash added in 2023 she was looking forward to working on the Australian Universities Accord, which she is working on alongside Professor Mary O’Kane, University of Western Sydney vice-chancellor Professor Barney Glover, and others.

The annual report, which covered the period from December 2021 to November 2022, also detailed the commissioner’s activities thus far.

Following meetings with stakeholder groups, the commissioner identified workforce shortages as a “fundamental issue” including the attraction, retention and quality of teachers in RRR areas.

READ MORE:

Government must address barriers to education in rural and remote areas, inquiry finds