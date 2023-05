WFH can be a mental challenge for managers but it’s here to stay

I’m a lifelong advocate of work-hard play-hard, get it done and then get out of there. I started out in newspapers and magazines overseas, where you did your work and met expectations or you were fired. No one was watching your time, just your delivery.

You were rewarded with time for your efficiency, promoted for quality, and if you needed to, were able to take longer to achieve the same thing. It was a very transparent system — paid for delivery, and the delivery criteria were very clear.

So, you can imagine the culture shock when my first APS manager lost his temper several times because I had no concept of ‘core hours’. It made no sense that my value to the organisation would be measured by the time I sat at a desk, during ‘core hours’, even if there was nothing for me — or my colleagues — to do.