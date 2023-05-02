Marathon man Peter Woolcott passes the baton to his successor: ‘Governance and public sector reform don’t stop’

Peter Woolcott steps out of public life next week after 40 years as a diplomat, international negotiator, prime ministerial chief of staff and, for the past five years, at the top of the Australian Public Service Commission.

His time as APS commissioner coincided with momentous change and upheaval — not least a pandemic, global skills shortage and relentless technology transformation.

Before he delivered his valedictory speech at the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday, Woolcott sat down with The Mandarin to discuss his legacy, public service politicisation and what he sees as the biggest challenges facing his still unnamed successor.

The Mandarin: Do you think it will be an emotional experience when you walk out of your office door on May 10?

Woolcott: Look, 40 years is a long time in the public service. I mean, I’ve loved my career. I’ve loved working in the public service. I’ve loved serving the Australian people and the government. So, yes, I will miss it but it’s time. You know in your heart when it’s time and you’ve got to make way for others.

The Mandarin: Is there a specific reason you’re stepping down now?

Woolcott: It’s three months before my term expires and I made a decision a while ago that I wasn’t going to seek to stay in government. It was time to go and try other things outside of government. And I just liked the idea of choosing my own time – not going to the death knell.

The Mandarin: Have you had a chance to consider your legacy — not only as commissioner but during your time in public service?

Woolcott: One of the things that I became very conscious of during my career in the foreign service is the importance of governance — how critical that is for the wellbeing of the country and its people. So it’s not about natural resources that you might have, it’s actually about the quality of your governance and the social contract with the people.

A lot of the lessons I learned in the diplomatic space, I’ve sought to apply in this role as the commissioner. Even though you have quite strong powers under the Act as an independent statutory authority, if you’re going to drive change, if you’re going to really improve things, it’s actually about working with the leadership group and driving things from the top. You’re not going to get very far by yourself.

I liken it to being a marathon runner in a continuous relay, where I now pass the baton onto my successor. Governance and public sector reform don’t stop — they continue. When I think back, there are always things I could have done better. But I’m pretty pleased with the advances we’ve made.

The Mandarin: What are the things you’re most pleased about?

Woolcott: The way our governance stood up for those two years of COVID was huge. Obviously, a huge amount of work was done by service delivery and policy agencies, but in terms of the commission itself, we played a pretty critical role in moving people around and helping ensure our system stood up and worked. Half the public service was working from home at various times. Our IT stood up. That was something I look back on with some satisfaction.

I also think about other things we’ve done. We set up the APS Academy, with a focus on the concept of public sector ‘craft’ — the skills you need as a public servant to be excellent at your job.

Then there’s the professions model established focusing on three areas we thought we really needed to drive hard — strategic human resources management, digital and data streams. I think that model is working well and we’re now going to look to expand that.

One other thing we don’t talk about much is the work we’ve done around leadership. The secretaries and deputies talent councils have done a large amount of work around understanding the qualities of our current leadership — knowing who they are, what we need to do to further develop them … even thinking about what succession planning looks like — what our pipeline looks like?

The Mandarin: How do you think the APS is shaping up as a career destination, especially for younger people?

Woolcott: Really interesting question. For me, it still offers a huge amount for people who are young, partly because you get to work for purpose here. You’re actually doing work that is meaningful and really interesting. And with the array of options, you can have 10 careers inside the APS.

At the same time, we’re very conscious it’s competitive out there for talent. We’re in a real battle. And we have to watch our employee value proposition. We can’t just rely on that sense of purpose to get the right people in, particularly in some of our highest skill levels around data analytics and technology.

Pre-COVID, we were regarded as strong on flexibility compared to the private sector. And that’s very important for people; we see that in the current [wage] negotiations. But with COVID, a lot of private sector companies we compete with for talent became much more flexible in the way they work. We’ve got to be aware of that. As you know, the secretaries board recently put out principles around flexibility.

We also find it difficult to get people to come to Canberra, particularly if they can be employed where they live. So we need to be thinking quite differently about our location strategy, as well.

The Mandarin: One of the criticisms of your time as commissioner is that the previous government were able to politicise senior public servants. They weren’t able to provide the kind of full and frank advice the Australian people might expect of them. How do you respond to that?

Woolcott: I’ve seen this from both sides of the fence. I was [former PM Malcolm] Turnbull’s chief of staff and then I was in this job. Generally, I don’t see that [politicisation]. I actually see the senior leadership as providing that frank advice. It’s how you do it.

It’s about using your ‘street smarts’ to influence ministers and offer them possible alternatives. Ministers are generally looking for that advice.

Remember, ministers are the ultimate decision-makers. And I’ve got to say that in my experience it is not often you see a failure to provide frank advice to ministers.

In relation to appointments, if you’re head of Prime Minister & Cabinet you’ve got to have the confidence of the prime minister. When a new prime minister comes in, they might want to replace the head of PM&C with someone who they are confident will drive their agenda going forward.

More generally in relation to senior appointments, they go through a merit and transparency process. And government — on both political sides — largely leaves it to the process. I don’t see the sort of so-called ‘politicisation’ that’s often talked about.

The Mandarin: Do you think ministerial staffers have too much power in the current set-up?

Woolcott: How you ensure a good working relationship between the APS and ministerial staff is crucially important. ministerial staff are an integral part of our system because they provide the political angle — a political lens on decisions. That also helps keep the public service impartial.

Our job is to provide the advice as best we see it and their job is to overlay that with other considerations including political ones. So, there’s a legitimate and proper role for ministerial advisers.

It’s understanding where those lines are that can get complicated. One of the things we have done is set up training in the Academy to provide an understanding of the pressures that Ministers work under and how best to work with them.

We’re looking to roll out training to ministerial staff in terms of how to work best with the Australian Public Service.

The Mandarin: One of your predecessors, Andrew Podger, suggested there needs to be a legislated code of conduct to help decide where those lines are. Do you support that idea?

Woolcott: I’m not sure legislation is the answer to this. A lot of it is about judgement. It’s about understanding respective roles. I think education is probably a better way than a blunt instrument like legislation.

The Mandarin: What is happening with the APSC capability review that began in the new year?

Woolcott: The two senior reviewers — Carmel McGregor, who used to be a deputy public service commissioner, and Defence deputy secretary Justine Greig — are well advanced in their work. We’re looking to publish all three of the pilot reviews — APSC, Health and Infrastructure — in June.

The Mandarin: So, what do you see as the big challenges facing the APS over the next commissioner’s period?

Woolcott: One is the continuing complexity of issues — how you manage issues which are very interconnected across the system. If you think about the Westminster system, accountabilities are vertical, not horizontal. So how do you get that horizontal structure working effectively in a non-crisis environment?

There are the issues surrounding the use of technology. Public expectations are high. We need to integrate data at scale. Moreover, we need to get our digital platforms right — and that is not cheap. There are expectations from the public that we should increasingly personalise what we deliver.

And then, of course, there’s AI. It’s starting to move really fast. We have to think about what the guardrails are and how we can best utilise its potential. It is likely to throw up quite a few challenges in the next five years.

Capability is a continuing issue. Do we have the capabilities we need for the public service of the future? We tended to rely heavily on contractors and labour-hire that IT capability. The Albanese government is very intent on a rebalance and ensuring that we rebuild capabilities back in the public service.

Then there’s our employee value proposition — to make sure we stay competitive in the war for talent.

And there is the whole concept of trust in government. We’ve got to just marble integrity into everything that we do whether it be policy, delivery or regulation. Trust is a big issue, made more complicated by social media.

In building trust, we need to make sure that when we deliver, we do so in a way that is effective and transparent. A big part of this centres on the notion of genuine partnerships. Genuine consultation is going to be important in terms of trust.

The Mandarin: So, what are you planning to do now?

Woolcott: I’ll take a break, but not for too long. I’m retiring from government — not from work or life. I get bored easily, but I think I’ll stay away from government for a while. The most frustrating thing at the moment is my dog has an ACL injury. He’s not going to want to go on any long walks.

