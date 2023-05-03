How to use your newsletters to gain a better understanding of your readers

What do your readers really think about your initiatives?

Asking for feedback through polls and emojis online is a great way to engage with your audience and get quick, easy-to-understand feedback.

Polls can be used to gather quantitative data, while emojis can be used to gather qualitative data.

Polls can be created on various social media platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and now you can do so through your email newsletter.

You can ask a question and provide multiple-choice answers for people to choose from. This can be a great way to get feedback on specific topics or to gauge overall opinions.

Did they like your article?

Emojis can be used to gather quick reactions from your audience. For example, you can ask people to react to a post with a thumbs-up or thumbs-down emoji or to use emojis to indicate how they feel about a particular topic.

When using polls and emojis, it’s important to remember that they are not always representative of your entire audience.

People who respond to polls and use emojis may not necessarily represent the views of your entire audience, so it’s important to take the feedback with a grain of salt.

Overall, polls and emojis are a great way to engage with your audience and gather quick feedback. Just be sure to use them in conjunction with other methods of gathering feedback to get a more comprehensive understanding of your audience’s thoughts and feelings.

Nothing is more engaging than asking for feedback, especially if it is done in a way that encourages participation and provides a sense of value and importance to the feedback-givers.

When people feel their opinions are being heard and considered, they are more likely to engage with the process and provide thoughtful feedback.

“You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want.” – Zig Ziglar

Swift Digital offers valuable metrics that can help you track and compare the performance of your articles.

By using article tags and the ‘readmore’ feature, you can get a better understanding of what topics your audience is interested in and which articles are getting the most engagement.

This information can then be used to adjust your content strategy and create more targeted and engaging content in the future.

Can’t wait any longer, want to see how feedback and emoji feature work in emails now?

If you would like to see how emoji feedback features really work in emails, check this out!

Here at Swift Digital, we specialise in servicing the needs of Australian government departments and agencies at all levels, from the federal to local councils and everything in between.

Download Swift Digital’s data and security platform checklist to run security health checks on your organisation, third-party platforms, and vendors.