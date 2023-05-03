Latest RBA interest rate rises reveal serious flaws in Australia’s monetary policy toolkit 

At eleven of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s past 12 board meetings, the leaders of the central bank resolved to tighten monetary policy by lifting interest rates.

Many commentators in this area have a broad understanding of what those words mean and of the inherent bluntness of monetary policy as a tool for macroeconomic management.

But many commentators also have an outdated or otherwise incorrect understanding of the specific mechanisms through which the RBA affects banks and the wider economy. Those mechanisms, in 2023, are deeply flawed.

The primary mechanisms of monetary policy in Australia today are (1) interest payments on commercial banks’ ‘exchange settlement account’ (ESA) balances; and (2) price signalling by the RBA that green-lights commercial banks’ mortgage interest rate rises.

Often misleadingly referred to as ‘reserves’, ESA funds are effectively transferred tokens for inter-bank payments. With a few exceptions, only banks can hold them; they cannot be lent out to non-banks (including customers); and they do not determine the quantum of overall bank lending.

Through the first mechanism, the RBA affects the economy not by influencing commercial banks’ cost of funds, but by paying them a higher amount on their ESA holdings. Let’s say that again: the mechanism involves the RBA paying the banks, not the other way around.

A large proportion of the higher interest payments on the ESAs go straight to bank profits and bank executives’ remuneration. This is great news for the private banks, and extremely expensive for taxpayers. Over the next few years, the direct fiscal cost of the RBA paying interest on ESA balances is likely to exceed $10 billion per annum.

That colossal free lunch is funded outside the normal Budget process, and therefore without the explicit authorisation of the federal parliament.

The second mechanism involves a version of the kinds of cartelised price signalling that is ordinarily of great interest to the ACCC. That mechanism, too, is pumping up bank profits.

The combined profit impact from ESA accounts and higher mortgage interest rates is how the RBA’s decisions affect the wider economy. The pumped-up bank profits function like a heavy private tax on the economy — one that is very uneven in its impacts.

The mechanisms benefit bank shareholders and executives at the expense of everyone else; and the interest rate impacts fall most heavily on people with proportionally higher mortgage debt, particularly those who have most recently entered the housing market. The impact is highly redistributive and generationally unfair.

If we were to design the system again from first principles such as effectiveness, prudence and fairness, it would look very different.

This is the kind of statement for which economists are criticised, but the RBA is right to believe a degree of pessimism is good for the economy. Pessimism puts a lid on excessive exuberance in asset markets, and it is a factor in whether and to what extent people offer themselves for work.

From the mid-1990s to the late 2010s, Australia confronted a rich series of threats and calamities, including droughts, financial crises, geopolitical tensions, military commitments, sundry political scandals, even the Y2K bug.

Over that period, Australia enjoyed a long and largely steady period of prosperity. The sources of pessimism were one reason why the prosperity went on for so long.

But the Reserve Bank has erred in thinking Australia needs more pessimism today.

Current non-RBA sources of pessimism include war in Europe; the prospect of larger wars; bank failures; natural disasters; the pandemic; trade disputes; the short-term costs of the low-carbon transition; the possibility of political instability in the US; and ongoing political instability in the UK and Europe.

In that crowded field, the RBA can well afford to take a breather.

Economists rarely agree, but when they look back on 2023, they will very likely concur that the most recent rate rises were a mistake. Eventually, too, they might also agree that we need a new monetary policy toolkit.

