‘Slippery slope’ to divide JobSeeker recipients, says Grattan Institute CEO

Grattan Institute’s CEO Danielle Wood has cautioned against raising JobSeeker for only people over 55, ahead of next week’s Budget.

Speaking at the National Press Club, Wood acknowledged that those over 55 on welfare payments face particular challenges.

“I do think it is a bit of a slippery slope, this division of people on those payments,” Wood said.

“Equally, people under 55 are really struggling to get by … we’re creating these two classes of welfare recipients — one more worthy of an increase than others — [it sets] a dangerous precedent.”

Wood explained the argument against increasing JobSeeker would be the inflationary impact: with more money in the economy, more money will be spent and that adds to demand.

“My counter argument [is] you can do other things to help offset that, given that is such an important policy priority, we can make that happen,” Wood said.

“But we’d have to be willing to do the other things to offset any stimulatory impacts that that policy would have.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers told ABC Radio he would not speculate whether or not there will be changes to JobSeeker in the Budget, only that there will be some cost-of-living relief.

Responding to a question about increasing unemployment in order to keep inflation low, fellow panellist at the National Press Club Cherelle Murphy said monetary policy could be “brutally unfair”.

“The Reserve Bank is trying to manufacture a slowdown, which means unemployment … it reinforces the point about why JobSeeker at these low levels is so crucial,” the EY Oceania chief economist said.

“We have to be able to bear the bumps in the economy, with people maintaining the ability to live decently.

“The combination of decent social policy and fiscal policy, combined with monetary policy, to level out the cycle is really crucial.”

Murphy added she would “go further” than the suggestion of the RBA’s reviews of getting both fiscal and monetary policy to work together, saying state governments should also work with the federal government and RBA.

“A dollar spent by the state government is just as inflationary as a dollar spent by the commonwealth,” the EY economist said.

The Budget is due to be handed down on May 9.

READ MORE:

ACOSS calls for Jobseeker increase in jobs and skills summit proposal