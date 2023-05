Cuts to independent MPs’ advisory allocation disregards need for resources, expertise

The messy legal proceedings between the sitting federal member for Kooyong Dr Monique Ryan and her former chief staffer Sally Rugg is instructive on a few levels.

While it does relate to an alleged unfair expectation to work longer hours, the legal submissions shed light on the broader questions of what independent MPs and smaller parties should receive in terms of staff allocation and funding.

Not long into the current government’s tenure, prime minister Anthony Albanese made it clear that he would be cutting the staff presence for independent representatives. It was a contentious move, given the 2022 federal electoral outcome, yielding the largest crossbench in Australian political history.