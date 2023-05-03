Marles aims at Defence Housing mortgage subsidies, revolving door of Defence personnel

If you want to get a foot on the homeownership ladder or an affordable and stable rent, pick up a gun.

That’s the loud and clear pre-Budget recruitment and retention message from deputy prime minister and minister for defence Richard Marles and his juniors this week as Labor resorts to flashing cash to get people to join and stay in the military, as rents and interest rates continue to soar.

Mortgage subsidies, affordable rents and decent digs that enable serving Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel and their families to put a roof over their heads are all in the recruitment arsenal, alongside $50,000 bonuses for members to stay in their jobs, with all being pitched as direct measures to combat the military leaching key talent to industry.

In a conspicuous pre-Budget splash aimed at shoring-up Australia’s rapid-pace defence strategy shift to take account of AUKUS, Marles has thrown a hefty $400 million on the table to pay military staff to stay.

A shortage of personnel is a very real risk for Australia’s AUKUS shift and its broader defence strategy, which is still to be released. There will likely have to be a special AUKUS visa too. In the meantime, Marles is trying to meet the market.

“Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel could be eligible for a $50,000 bonus payment for ongoing service, as part of the Albanese Labor Government’s commitment to investing in the growth and retention of a highly-skilled Defence workforce,” Marles’ office said in a statement.

The bonuses will be offered “near the completion of their initial contract … if they serve another three years.

“The Continuation Bonus is expected to benefit approximately 3,400 ADF personnel in the first three years of the scheme.”

The bonuses to lock staff in for a three-year stint are clearly designed to give assurances and incentives to personnel who could easily decamp to the defence industry, where many firms are scrambling to hire staff on the back of the AUKUS announcement.

While the Defence Strategic Review’s recommendations are ostensibly revenue neutral across the forward estimates, one of the biggest risks is that new projects and technologies will be delayed by staff shortages forcing Defence to look to more expensive contractors to meet objectives.

“We know Defence is facing greater challenges to recruit, retain and grow its workforce than it has for decades,” Marles said.

A big part of that challenge is that Australia is effectively sitting on full employment, meaning that the tens of thousands of tradies, technicians and other professions Defence draws on are taking more lucrative jobs in cashed-up sectors like mining and resources and the tech industry.

Australia’s strong economic run and the lack of a recession for more than 30 years has meant Defence has had to compete for talent against miners, banks and even supermarkets for roles like logistics professionals, roboticists and accountants.

“It’s no secret that in the current low unemployment environment it is more difficult than ever to recruit and retain staff,” said Minister for Defence Personnel, Matt Keogh.

“This bonus will ensure Defence retains its greatest capability — its people.”

One of the chief reasons people chase bigger pay over longer-term security is simply the high cost of housing.

It’s a challenge where Defence has directly entered the market as a land banker, developer and investment vehicle by encouraging people to buy houses rented to Defence staff for a guaranteed return.

The quality and modernity of housing for Defence staff, who are often posted to regional or remote areas, is a major selling point for the ADF because it supposedly takes the hassle out of finding somewhere decent and affordable to live.

But like the rest of Australia, the builders and developers who supply housing stock to both Defence and Defence Housing Australia are facing major skills shortages and steep price increases for labour and materials.

While 11 interest rate rises in 12 months have taken some of the heat off the property market — house prices in Canberra have been gradually falling for some months — the rental market has remained inflationary because of a shortage of stock, with Defence in the queue with many others.

In its October 2022 Budget, the Albanese government launched the $46.2 million Defence Home Ownership Assistance Scheme (DHOAS), essentially a tiered mortgage subsidy program, to attract and retain recruits.

According to DHOAS an ADF member with a minimum of two years’ permanent service can claim a loan subsidy of up to $514 per month on a loan amount up to $402,159. For an ADF member with eight years minimum permanent service that increases to a subsidy of $1,029 on a loan amount up to $804,318.

There’s also likely more money heading direct to Defence Housing, but not before the whole estate has a ruler run over it, with $2 million committed “this financial year for a review into Defence Housing.”

Established in 1988, Defence Housing was set up to address poor standards of accommodation and quarters for Defence personnel that were becoming a serious drag on morale and an inhibitor to recruitment and retention.

The Abbott government had wanted to privatise the khaki real estate provider, arguing its services were contestable in the infamous Commission of Audit, a move that in 2015 prompted the then chief of the defence force (CDF), Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, to publicly warn-off the Coaltion’s razor gang and Finance’s beancounters from putting up a for sale sign.

The real estate industry was also tepid on the idea, knowing full well the reputational and financial risks incumbent with meeting military demands of angry, well-organised and heavily armed tenants.

Marles said, as an immediate priority, Defence will consider the contemporary and future housing needs of ADF members, and review policies relating to defence residences and rental assistance against those needs.

Defence would also review “current homeownership support benefits and policies, and identify new opportunities to encourage and enable home ownership for ADF members.”

“The Government deeply appreciates those who serve in the ADF. Investing in those members and increasing the value proposition will support our service personnel and ensures Australia has the defence structure and posture needed to meet our strategic circumstances,” Marles’ office said.

Perhaps a government-owned bank could become a cheap lender not only to Defence personnel, but other public servants, and potentially even build some of the housing stock? It would not be the first time this has been done.

There’s a reason why so many 1960s-era houses in Canberra and on Royal Australian Air Force and Army bases and in the towns that service them look pretty much the same.

It’s because they are, and the commonwealth — in the days when the Commonwealth Bank was still a government bank — built them.

