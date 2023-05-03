Systemic improvements needed for place-based work, say community groups

The Strengthen Communities Alliance has called on the federal government for a more systemic response to scale up place-based community-led initiatives.

Marion Bennett, executive of practice, evidence and impact of alliance member organisation Mission Australia, said place-based work was not where it should be in Australia.

“To address the entrenched disadvantage that exists in some locations, we’re calling for a systemic response to scaling place-based community-led work across Australia,” Bennett said.

“With coordinated national leadership in the development of supporting infrastructure, local communities can unlock opportunities to work towards positive change and create a new vision for their community.”

It has made six recommendations for the federal government to consider:

Establish a national centre of excellence Co-create a place-based investment framework with community and NGOs representatives Co-ordinate a national effort to improve outcomes measurement and evaluation approaches Set up a national clearing house to avoid “reinventing the wheel” Audit, review and realign existing place-based programs. Develop guidelines to incorporate place- and community-focussed principles into all programs

The Strengthening Communities Alliance is made up of organisations such as Mission Australia, The Smith Family and Uniting NSW ACT.

Clayton Noble, CEO of alliance member United Way, said place-based approaches were fundamentally different to traditional top-down government-funded programs.

“Rather, it’s about meaningful engagement with community stakeholders with a focus on a community’s strengths,” Noble said.

“Creating long-term sustainable change is only achievable at a local level by addressing challenges important to a specific community, alongside or led-by, the people who live there.”

Noble added the work United Way had done alongside Jesuit Social Services and Baptist Care Hope Street through The Hive project in Mt Druitt was a positive example.

“The Hive is a great model that shows how scaling up community activity, linking with policymakers and supporting shared action can elevate community concerns and deliver better outcomes for residents,” Noble said.

As part of the call, the alliance released a Strengthening Communities position paper that detailed some of the barriers – one of which is data sharing and access.

The paper said data sharing was a “vital missing piece”, adding government needs to overcome its aversion to it.

