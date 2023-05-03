Princely sum gifted to native bird charity to mark King’s coronation

A charity in support of the critically endangered WA ground parrot has been gifted $10,000 on behalf of the Australian people in honour of King Charles’ coronation, which will take place on Saturday.

Known as WA’s “rarest bird”, the shy parrot is rarely seen and there are fewer than 150 estimated left in the wild. Recent bushfires affecting the population in the remote Cape Arid National Park and Nuytsland Nature Reserve, to the east of Esperance in WA, are believed to have put the species at greater risk. Feral cats and foxes also threaten the native bird.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese, who is currently in the UK for the coronation, said the charitable gift would assist with conservation efforts for the bird.

“His Majesty King Charles III has long championed conservation and sustainability, so I am pleased to mark his coronation with a national contribution to the conservation of the Western ground parrot,” Albanese said.

“Known as ‘Kyloring’ by the Noongar people, the Western Ground Parrot is listed as critically endangered. This contribution will complement other conservation efforts underway to protect the Kyloring.”

The Friends of the Western Ground Parrot is a registered charity, and raises money for education campaigns, bird monitoring and translocations to grow a second wild population.

Together with community volunteers, staff from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) recently relocated a third group of five birds to a remote area east of Albany.

In a statement, environment minister Tanya Plibersek explained the team set up mist nets over a distance of 10 kilometres at Cape Arid over three weeks in challenging weather. Each parrot was fitted with a radio transmitter for tracking and then released, she said.

“Our government has listed the Western Ground Parrot as one of 110 species prioritised for recovery. This contribution and ground-breaking translocation project will go a long way to ensuring its protection,” Plibersek said.

“I’d like to thank the researchers and dedicated volunteers involved in supporting the survival of Western Australia’s rarest bird,” she said.

Rebecca Stephens, a WA politician representing the seat of Albany, said it was heartening to see the charity rewarded on such a momentous occasion as the King’s coronation. Their work was crucial to preserving the state’s unique biodiversity, she added.

“I want to congratulate our community groups and government agencies for working together to give this special native species a fighting chance,” Stephens said.

The translocation project is a partnership between the Western Australian and Australian governments. It is jointly funded by DBCA, the National Landcare Program, Friends of the Western Ground Parrot and BirdLife Australia.

WA environment minister Reece Whitby said he hoped each translocation effort would strengthen the critically endangered bird.

“His Majesty King Charles III has visited Australia 15 times including several visits here in Western Australia. I’m proud our state’s rare jewel has become the monarch’s crowning gift,” he said.

Other significant royal occasions in the past have been marked with contributions on behalf of the Australian government to support Bilby, Mountain Pygmy Possum, Numbat and Koala conservation measures.