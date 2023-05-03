Queensland considers criminal sanctions for intrusive electronic surveillance

The unwarranted and intrusive use of certain security technologies, including private biometric identification, video recognition, surveillance technology, drones and tracking devices, has been thrown into the frame for potential criminal conduct under a sweeping Queensland review.

In a precursor to a landmark legal overhaul that could drastically limit the legal use of otherwise law-enforcement regulated snooping methods — like automatically pegging insurance claimants when they visit shopping malls cafes and bars — the Palaszczuk government has called for submissions on where the cutting edge of private and public surveillance should start and stop.

The consultation has potentially huge ramifications for other state jurisdictions because Queensland has, for years, been regarded as a national test bed for security technology, not least because of its visceral political reactions to issues of violence after dark exemplified by the likes of Schoolies, police ‘wanding’ for concealed blades and general love of Gold Coast brawl videos.

The enormous unstated implication in the public consultation is that neither the government nor the police trust the state’s private security industry to, ethically or morally, use the explosion of sophisticated recent surveillance technologies for public good ahead of profit.

The realpolitik is that the cops simply don’t trust private security operators with the same gear and tech that they have — sometimes better than they have — to run their own show without a new set of guard rails to explicitly ban misapplications.

There’s a bit of context here, namely well-documented issues with police corruption in the so-called ‘Moonlight State’ exposed by the textbook and award-winning work of ABC journalist Chris Masters.

When Queensland mandated ID scanning in response to nightlife dramas several years ago, its motor registry returned the favour by allowing drivers — especially younger women drivers — to remove their residential address details from licences for privacy reasons. Usually the unwanted attention of males furnished with their personal details.

Now the Queensland government is looking to draw a line.

“The criminal prohibitions discussed in the consultation paper would regulate optical, tracking and data surveillance devices in legislation, as well as impose criminal penalties on the use, installation, and maintenance of surveillance devices without consent, and the sharing of information obtained from a surveillance device,” attorney-general and minister for justice, women and prevention of domestic and family violence Shannon Fentiman said.

“Surveillance devices and technology that are discussed in the consultation paper include CCTV, tracking and digital recording devices, as well as recreational and commercial drones with advanced optical and audio recording capabilities.”

Fentiman said, “the consultation paper reflects a number of recommendations made by the Queensland Law Reform Commission (QLRC) on the use of surveillance devices and the adequacy of the state’s privacy legislation.”

Coercive control and domestic violence enabled by technology are of particular concern.

“It is critical that we have legislation that reflects a modern Queensland and effectively protects against invasions of privacy carried out through the use of various types of surveillance devices,” Fentiman said.

“The consultation paper is about seeking views on the approach to stronger privacy protections for Queenslanders, and making sure technology is prohibited from harmful use, such as harassment, or further hurting victims of domestic and family violence.”

Submissions to the consultation can be made here.

The consultation paper itself is here.

