Damning emails reveal former senior tax agent’s multiple rule breaches

Australians can now better understand why former PricewaterhouseCoopers tax partner Peter Collins had his tax agent registration terminated last year by the Tax Practitioners Board.

For that, we can thank that magical clearing house of transparency known as senate estimates.

Collins had breached a series of confidentiality agreements made with federal Treasury and the Board of Taxation that gave him access to various consultative forums as a senior partner in the local branch of a global accounting firm.

Information obtained during those processes was used to brief local and international tax partners or staff on what the government was doing in specific areas of taxation.

It was publicly known that Collins had shared knowledge that he should not have shared, as was the fact that his former firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (now PwC), was given a disciplinary penalty that required it to tighten up training and procedures. Those procedures related to internal quality control and management of conflicts of interest that naturally arise when partners or staff of a firm are involved in a confidential consultation process.

What we did not know, until the upload to the estimates committee website of a 147-page response from the TPB to a question on notice put to the tax agent regulator by senator Deborah O’Neill, was the extent to which breaches of the confidentiality agreements occurred.

Emails that formed a part of the evidence in the investigation the TPB conducted into the Collins confidentiality breaches show the degree to which the material provided for consultation was circulated.

The emails provide an audit trail of contact on confidential matters with people within and outside Australia, and peppered throughout the emails were phrases such as ‘for your eyes only’ and for things to be treated as ‘rumour’ and ‘expectation’ if they were being spoken about.

One October 2014 email from an unspecified partner — various senders and recipients are redacted throughout — related to a document provided to PwC Australia in confidence responding to a partner outside Australia.

“It sounds like you haven’t received this document in any form. Because it was provided to us on a confidential basis, I ask that you don’t circulate it beyond us or discuss it outside PwC — it would really put PwC Australia and me in a real bind,” the email with an unidentified sender said.

“There is a procedure for me to get you confidentiality clearances — you sign a deed — if needed.”

An email from Collins sent on 11 August 11 2015 detailed the intended program for legislating certain changes to a redacted recipient that told the internal recipient that Collins had tried to call.

“Plan is for legislation in parliament on 15 or 16 October. Won’t be shown publicly before then,” Collins said.

“Everyone at treasury and ATO working on assumption that Aus income will all be attributed to notional PE. Focus will then be on deductible payments and withholding tax (based on actual agreements rather than hypothecated).

“Will be shared with a smaller group in the meantime. They plan to have revised law and EM done this week.”

An email sent by Collins to another redacted recipient on August 21, 2015 flags one last look at a piece of relevant legislation before the parliament was to get its hands on it, but Collins urges his colleague to treat this knowledge of process as “rumour”.

“Just walked by your office but no one home. Can confirm DA accelerated. We have a call next week to have one last quick look at the legislation before it heads to parliament,” Collins wrote.

“If I hear a date, will let you know. As usual, pls treat as rumour.”

Throughout the emails, it is clear there is a commercial imperative for PwC to “own this space” — international tax expertise — and not just with the technology companies that were highlighted as problematic.

An email on January 6, 2016 credits intelligence provided by Collins to firm up efforts to secure business related to advising on specific multinational anti-avoidance laws (MAAL).

“I wanted to give you a summary of where the MAAL work landed as at 31 December,” the email reads. “Most of these clients will now have future work in dealing with the ATO, documenting their positions and systems, preparing transfer pricing analysis and modifying these models as US and other international BEPS planning proceeds over the next year. We will work to get as much of this as we can.”

This January 2016 email notes the firm was pursuing clients with vigour.

“We were aggressive in telling these relationships they needed to act early (heavily helped by the accuracy of the intelligence that Peter Collins was able to supply us and our analysis of the politics),” the email reads.

“We were first to them with innovative approaches to the problem ([redacted] was critical in stimulating their thinking and presenting idea that no one else had, especially in relation to the first draft of the law).”

The firm estimated the first tranche of work as agreed with clients on these issues would be worth $2.5 million to its bottom line.

It is rare to observe this degree of communication from within a professional practice, and it is clear what was done was not merely one breach of an agreement but multiple breaches.

And it was not just in breach of tax agent rules or signed confidentiality agreements. There are also relevant professional standards of the various accounting bodies, for example, that govern the maintenance of confidentiality, professional behaviour, integrity and objectivity.

What, if anything, have these bodies done to reinforce the importance of complying with their codes?

A further point that must be examined by the various regulatory authorities is whether it is acceptable to have matters drag on for so long.

There must surely be a more expedient way to deal with issues where a breach has occurred. The federal government should allocate enough funding to ensure these matters do not linger for longer than necessary.

