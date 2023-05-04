Budget funding to eliminate HIV transmission includes expanding Medicare eligibility

People with HIV and who were previously ineligible to have their treatment covered by Medicare will now be able to access free treatment, thanks to 2023-24 Budget funding.

Health minister Mark Butler has announced $19.7 million will be allocated in next week’s Budget to support initiatives that will combat HIV, as well as other blood-borne viruses (BBV) and sexually transmissible infections (STI).

In a joint statement with assistant minister for health and aged care Ged Kearney to coincide with the government’s first HIV taskforce meeting in Sydney this week, Butler said there was a real opportunity to stamp out the virus altogether.

“Australia can be very proud of our efforts to reduce the incidence of HIV in this country, but there is more that can be done,” the minister said.

“Australia has some of the lowest HIV infection rates in the world and we need to continue to work together to drive that down to zero.”

It is hoped the investment will further advance the national goal of ending HIV transmission in Australia by 2030.

Most of the federal money will support the HIV workforce, and better access to testing, treatment and information.

In addition to expanding the free HIV treatment under Medicare to all people, the federal government will extend an HIV testing vending machine pilot in South Australia. The machines dispense free Atomo HIV Self-Test (HST) kits once people seeking a test share key details via a registered website accessed using a QR code.

A total of $2.9 million will flow to peak organisations dealing with BBV and STI issues, including the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations (AFAO) and National Association of People with HIV in Australia (NAPWHA).

Another $5 million will go to Aboriginal community-controlled organisations for BBV and STI testing, treatment and care services for First Nations Australians.

For awareness raising, the government will invest in the HIV online learning Australia program, which delivers up-to-date education and training for HIV support workers.

The LGBTIQA+ community website Emen8 will also receive funding as a critical information hub.

Butler said the efforts of the broader community and groups like the AFAO and NAPWHA over the decades had put Australia in an enviable position in terms of HIV transmission rates. But the LGBTIQA+ people, who were overrepresented in HIV statistics, continued to face unacceptable discrimination.

Kearney added the government recognised and would address the “significant barriers” LGBTIQA+ people experienced trying to access health care. Some of the reform work needed to achieve this would be guided by the 10-year national action plan for the health and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ people, she said.

“The fight is not over … to ensure LGBTIQA+ Australians are given every chance to live healthier lives,” Kearney said.

The action plan is currently being developed in consultation with stakeholders, and will create a new LGBTIQA+ health advisory group for the government.

