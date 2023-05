Budget field crowded as Labor reshapes the nation

The week before the federal Budget is always slightly weird.

There is a sense of suspended animation as those who are interested in government wait for the documents that will knit together all the pre-Budget “leaks” (deliberate releases) with the economic picture and the trails of new and reallocated money. And for the “experts” to read the tea leaves, explain the small print and pontificate about what it means for the government’s reshaping of the nation.

Then there is what it all means for the public service (in this case a lot), although much remains undefined so far, including the agency funding and staffing requirements to prepare for the massive change programs coming down the pipeline, especially in defence and immigration.