APS wage growth stagnant to negative, new official award data reveals

Official public sector pay across Australia has recorded a literally stagnant quarter of growth as private sector award-based pay soared to its highest in 15 years, increasing leverage for unions as they ratchet up pressure for double-digit percentage pay increases for government workers.

Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR) award-based pay growth data released this week shows public sector pay growth as simply static for new pay deals and nominally negative for existing ones.

The Trends in Federal Enterprise Bargaining Report compiled quarterly by DEWR shows private sector bargaining deals — or ‘Average Annualised Wage Increases for agreements approved in the December quarter 2022 which contained quantifiable wage increases ([totalling] 907 agreements)’ — galloped from 2.9% in September 2022 to 3.5% in December 2022. That’s 60 basis points or two-and-a-smudge interest rate rises.

The same measure for public sector wage increases never even made it out of the box. It stayed static at 2.3% for the same period. No third dividend. Nothing. Nada y pues nada y nada y pues nada.

It was worse for ‘Average Annualised Wage Increases [AAWI] for agreements current on 31 December 2022 which contained quantifiable wage increases ([totalling] 8,738 agreements). There the private sector went from 2.7% in September 2022 to 2.8% in December 2022. The public sector went from 2.4% in September 2022 to 2.3% in December 2022.

Yep, it actually went backwards, not by much — just 10 basis points — but over the twelve months to the December 2022 quarter, the Consumer Price Index, AKA inflation, rose 7.8%.

The profoundly bleak to backward DEWR public sector wage growth figures will make it substantially harder for federal fiscal disciplinarian-in-chief and minister for finance and the public service Katy Gallagher to temper the demands of the industrial organisation from which she ascended.

The Community and Public Sector Union has remained unwavering in its claim for a 20% increase in the budget, a figure the government has played a straight bat to.

The DEWR figures jar horribly with achievements of unions in the aged care sector that yesterday celebrated a 15% award pay bump worth $11 billion in public funds. Against that backdrop, the CPSU’s claim for 20% look achievable.

They also put the freshly elected Chris Minns Labor government in New South Wales under major pressure to put meat on the table in terms of pay after it enlisted unions in the state to campaign heavily for a change of government on the basis wages would improve.

Four successive Coalition governments in New South Wales reaped the financial benefits of a low inflation environment with the scrapping of the state wages growth cap becoming a major campaign counterpoint for NSW Labor.

Scrapping the cap is one issue easily agreed upon. Less so is the degree to which public sector wages will increase. The Minns government has already been put on notice by the ratings agencies that its wages book will be scrutinised when reassessing sovereign credit ratings.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and finance minister Katy Gallagher have far less exposure there, given Canberra has just 430,000 people, giving them far more factional licence than Minns or indeed Victorian premier Dan Andrews, who is attempting the rein in administrative costs and downsize Victorian Public Service ranks.

But it’s the tale of the tape in terms of 20 years of DEWR data for the public sector’s wages growth that shows the real trendline that betrays why people leave the APS, or state bureaucracy, and pay, quite simply, ain’t goin’ up. In fact the line looks pretty shit.

A few callouts though — firstly this is award rate data, so it doesn’t cover ‘out of band’ agreements — that’s above award salaries, contactors et al that Tax data will show you rather than DEWR data. DEWR data is a floor rather than a ceiling. Whatever you call it, it’s a valid baseline.

In NSW, band payments on fixed-term contracts have not been uncommon, especially for technical and IT staff are almost the norm. Similarly, in Canberra, contractors and consulting arrangements are routinely used to meet the market for otherwise unattainable talent.

Another big disclaimer is that while aged care achieved a big rise, the sector has been dominated by faith-based and charitable organisations reliant on the bottom end of migrant contingent labour subsisting on the most miserable wages and conditions in the health sector, that has always relied on a surplus of labour rather than a paucity for two decades.

That’s shifted. A bit. And it’s a sector on the brink of collapse.

What the DEWR data tells us is that public sector wages have been nudging down, in fits and starts, for 20 years. The DEWR historical graph for public sector EBA wage growth shows it’s been lumpy, but it’s definitely moved down. This will give the CPSU a pretty firm opening argument.

