PSA NSW wants fair and reasonable wage rise during cost-of-living pressures

Public Service Association of NSW general secretary and CPSU NSW branch secretary Stewart Little has one date on his mind: July 1.

It’s the date the award ends for members, with Little telling The Mandarin his members were deeply concerned about cost-of-living pressures.

“The most pressing issue is getting a process in place to deliver a fair and reasonable wage rise on the first of July,” Little said.

The NSW election saw a change of government for the first time in 12 years. One of NSW Labor’s campaign promises was to remove the 2.5% public sector wage cap within the Industrial Relations Commission.

NSW premier Chris Minns said earlier this week that he was “determined” to get rid of it.

“We are going to remove the wage cap in New South Wales and replace it with an interest-based bargaining framework but that will take time,” Minns said.

“And, look, I’m happy with the progress but I recognise that there’s a long way to go and a big hill to climb.”

Little said that while he understands the government has a lot on its plate, essentially, the clock was ticking.

“We put forward what we think would be a fair and reasonable process. I understand that there’s going to have to be a bit of discussion but we don’t have a whole lot of time,” Little said.

“I understand the pressures that the government are under because there are huge problems right across the public sector.”

Little would not be drawn on the number he has in mind.

“I don’t ever remember a time where it’s been so difficult for working people, we’ve just had the 11th interest rate rise delivered by the Reserve Bank,” he added.

During the election, the PSA’s campaign was against privatisation, with the tagline “Privatisation Hurts Everyone”.

“When you look at things like prisons or TAFE or disability services … all those areas that have been handed off to NGOs or other private providers, it hasn’t worked,” Little said.

“It just hasn’t. You need to have these areas properly funded, costed and properly managed.”

Little spoke out as well about the overuse of contract workers in the NSW public services, which he said is, effectively, a form of privatisation.

The general secretary said he’s requested of each department head a list of contract labour and people in casual or temporary roles.

“It’s appalling that you put people into those positions where not only will they not get sick leave and extended leave, but now they can’t go out and try and get a home loan,” Little said.

“It’s inherently unfair. If it’s an ongoing permanent role, then the expectation is that those jobs are permanent and ongoing.”

Little said he has received figures which showed over a quarter of non-teaching support staff at TAFE were either contractors or temporary or casual workers, a figure he said was “way too much”.

“That’s a conversation that you have to have been right across the public sector,” Little commented.

“Same with consultants, the overuse of consultants. You’ve got to really drill into it and ask the question: well, why have you used that? Has it really meant any cost saving?

“Or is it just done for some other reason?”

Little pointed to the recent mass fish killing in regional NSW as an example of the consequences of the diminished capacity of the public service over the years.

“When they finally come up with what’s been the cause of these massive fish kills, I guarantee you it’s gonna be a lack of adequate oversight and regulation on the state’s rivers,” Little predicted.

