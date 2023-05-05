Equality taskforce gets a win with ParentsNext program abolished

The federal government will abolish the ParentsNext payment, which was one of the recommendations of the Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce (WEET) advice for the May Budget.

The payment will be abolished next year on July 1, with compulsory requirements paused from today (May 5).

The program required parents to do training, education and parenting courses in order to receive welfare payments.

On DEWR’s website, it said participants would still have the same access and support but would only need to report income to Centrelink.

Minister for women Katy Gallagher said on social media that the program was “punitive, counterproductive & causes harm.”

WEET, chaired by Sam Mostyn, made the recommendation to abolish the program in March.

In its advice to government, which is available on the PM&C website, getting rid of ParentsNext was one of six priorities the taskforce identified for the May Budget.

“This should be accompanied by a commitment to reinvest in a new evidence-based program co-designed with young parents, and based in principles of encouragement, support, flexibility and meeting their needs,” the letter to Gallagher read.

Mostyn already revealed the taskforce would be recommending the program should be abolished when she spoke at the National Press Club in March, alongside scrapping the activity test for the childcare subsidy and the restoration of the single-parent payment for women.

The taskforce’s other recommendations were superannuation payment for primary carers on paid parental leave, increasing the rate of Commonwealth Rental Assistance and an interim pay-rise for early childhood educators and aged care workers.

The government has already announced $11.3 billion for a 15% pay rise for aged care workers in the Budget next Tuesday.

When the taskforce’s recommendations were released, Gallagher said the government would consider them for the Budget, “including what we can responsibly deliver in a tight fiscal environment”.

WEET will deliver a final report to government beyond the Budget for the National Strategy to Achieve Gender Equality.

The Budget will be handed down on May 9.

