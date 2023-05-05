Gordon de Brouwer to replace Woolcott as APS commissioner

A replacement has been found for outgoing APS commissioner Peter Woolcott, with public sector reform secretary Dr Gordon de Brouwer appointed to a five-year term.

Dr de Brouwer will start his term on Thursday, May 11. Woolcott finishes up the day before, on May 10.

The appointment comes at a “critical juncture” for the APS as it implements its reform agenda, according to a joint statement from prime minister Anthony Albanese and public service minister Katy Gallagher.

“As APS Commissioner, Dr de Brouwer will continue his work to build a stronger Australian public sector that delivers better outcomes for the community, acts as a model employer and contributes to a fairer and more inclusive Australia,” the statement said.

“We thank Mr Woolcott for his significant contribution to the APS — and the Australian people — over his four decades of public service,” it continued.

Dr de Brouwer, 61, was previously appointed as the public sector reform secretary for a two-year appointment in 2022.

Prior to that role, de Brouwer’s other senior public servant positions include as head of Environment and Energy, associate secretary of PM&C, as well as roles within Treasury and the Reserve Bank.

Dr de Brouwer is also a member of the Reserve Bank of Australia Review panel and is a former national president of IPAA.

PM&C secretary Glyn Davis said he looked forward to working with de Brouwer in his new role.

“Dr de Brouwer’s appointment as APS Commissioner recognises his decades of experience in public sector policy and administration as a Secretary and in other senior roles across the APS, as well as in academia,” Davis said.

“As APS Commissioner, Dr de Brouwer will continue to lead public sector reform including to build a stronger APS that embodies integrity and stewardship, puts people at the centre of policy and services, acts as a model employer and has the capability to deliver outcomes for the Australian community now and into the future.”

The soon-to-be commissioner has been praised widely for his commitment to reform within the APS.

Outgoing commissioner Woolcott said during his valedictory speech that de Brouwer’s appointment as public sector reform secretary, alongside the appointment of Davis as PM&C secretary, was “striking”, adding “we essentially now have Thodey on steroids”.

When he was appointed public sector reform secretary, Gallagher spruiked his 35 years of public policy experience.

CEDA chair Diane Smith-Gander also commented he was “well-placed” to lead the reform work at the time.

De Brouwer was also awarded a public service medal in 2011 for his work in international economic policy.

The recruitment process was led by Attorney-General’s Department secretary Katherine Jones.

