The confidentiality of frank advice vs FOI and open government

Among the many integrity problems inherited by the Albanese government, fixing freedom of information (FOI) could prove the most intractable.

The current system is badly broken. It has never fully recovered from the Abbott government’s onslaught on the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC), which left the functions of reviewing FOI decisions and championing open government languishing under the privacy commissioner and grossly underfunded.

In spite of the best efforts of the present commissioner, Angelene Falk, government funding of FOI failed to keep up with the growing demand for FOI reviews. The final blow was the recent resignation of the newly appointed FOI commissioner, Leo Hardiman, less than one year into his term of office, stating that the lack of allocated resources left him unable to do his job.