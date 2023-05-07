‘Good start’ to gender-responsive budgeting as longer term plan prudent

The federal government’s first pilot of gender-responsive budgeting, led by the Office for Women in the October Budget, was a “good start”.

The October pilot program looked at policy areas including the care economy, housing and jobs and skills.

KPMG’s Alia Lum told The Mandarin it was promising to see the approach being introduced to some departments.

“They picked a good mix of different departments where there is probably more need for that focus to rebalance on the outcomes for gender equality,” the partner of tax policy lead said.

“What will be good to see is in that next step, based on those pilots, what are the longer term plans on gender-responsive budgeting to be rolled out across other departments, across multiple years?”

The KPMG partner added she was looking forward to seeing the next stages of gender-responsive budgeting on Tuesday night.

“It’d be good to understand the longer term, three- to five-year plan of how this is likely to be rolled out over time,” Lum commented.

One of the misconceptions around the approach is that it is a difficult concept that means different things to different people.

Lum added the term could be an “umbrella” one for different approaches or tools, adding communication on what best practice is and what is being built upon is important.

“It’s not one of those things you can necessarily roll out in one year. You start somewhere, and then you improve that over time,” Lum said.

Canada has the best approaches for Lum, as an example of tracking targets and communication.

In the Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce (WEET) May Budget advice to public service minister Katy Gallagher, one of the “nonfinancial measures” was to introduce gender-responsive budgeting on “all policies, legislation and investments”.

Lum commented gender responsive budgeting is something that needs to be integrated throughout the policy-making process, not something tacked on at the end, a sentiment echoed by Gallagher in the October Budget.

“Previously, in some of the Women’s Budget Statements that were focused more on a looking backwards approach, and this is trying to move it more looking forwards at the policy development stage,” Lum said.

The Budget is due to be handed down on May 9.