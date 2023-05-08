Australia digs deep to help amid Sudan conflict

Foreign minister Penny Wong has announced Australia will initially give $6 million in humanitarian assistance, as violence in Sudan between paramilitary rebels and the army rages on.

International partners will receive the bulk of the aid money, with $5 million supporting “life-saving humanitarian assistance” in the region.

Another $1 million, handled by the International Committee of the Red Cross, will provide immediate relief to the most vulnerable. That money will go towards medical supplies, food, water and sanitation, emergency shelter and protection.

Wong issued a joint statement with assistant minister for foreign affairs Tim Watts and minister for international development Pat Conroy, noting the conflict had exacerbated an ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Before fighting erupted between forces in April, Sudan had large numbers of displaced people and high levels of food insecurity.

“We are deeply concerned by the loss of life and destruction that is taking place in Sudan. We call on all parties to agree to a permanent cessation of hostilities.

“A negotiated solution is the only path forward for the people of Sudan,” the ministers said.

The ministers gave their condolences to the people of Sudan, and the Australian-Sudanese community, as well as underscoring the need for humanitarian agencies to be given safe access to assist those in need.

“We urge all parties to the conflict to uphold international law and protect civilians, including health and humanitarian aid workers,” they said.

“Australians in Sudan are advised to register with DFAT through DFAT crisis portal registration.”

People who require consular assistance can contact the 24-hour consular emergency centre on 1300 555 135 in Australia or +61 2 6261 3305 outside Australia.

