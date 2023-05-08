Australia’s nuclear submarines to get new dedicated agency, watchdog

Australia’s forthcoming $368 billion nuclear-powered submarine fleet is to get its own dedicated agency and watchdog to take on formal responsibility and day-to-day management of the mammoth strategic project as it comes to life and starts to formally recruit staff.

To be known as the Australian Submarine Agency (ASA) will be established by executive order and be responsible and accountable for the management and delivery of Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine program.

To be activated 1 July 2023, the ASA will absorb the current Nuclear-Powered Submarine Taskforce and be led by a director general the government is yet to name, saying the leader’s name will be revealed “at the appropriate time”.

Defence is pitching the ASA as a “cradle-to-grave” management vehicle that will centralise acquisition, construction, delivery, sustainment, and disposal, the latter of which will require Australia to create a dedicated nuclear waste facility.

The new subs agency will also oversee technical governance for the boats and “enable the necessary policy, legal, non-proliferation, workforce, security and safety arrangements” Defence said.

However, it will be the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), commanded by the chief of navy, who will continue to train submariners and actually operating the nuclear-powered boats.

Because the new submarines, which are conventionally armed rather than nuclear-armed, carry atomic reactors, a new independent statutory regulator, the Australian Nuclear-Powered Submarine Safety Regulator is being established.

Its role will be similar to some functions performed by the civilian Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) that oversees nuclear medicine facilities like the Lucas Heights reactor, as well as the effects of radio spectrum that can include microwaves.

Defence’s special requirements, including strict secrecy around submarine operations, mean that it will get its own nuclear regulator.

“The new Regulator will have the functions and powers necessary to regulate the unique circumstances associated with nuclear safety and radiological protection across the lifecycle of Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine enterprise. This includes associated infrastructure and facilities,” Defence said.

“The Regulator will be independent of the Australian Defence Force’s chain of command and directions from the Department of Defence.”

Both the new Australian Submarine Agency and the Australian Nuclear-Powered Submarine Safety Regulator will report directly to the minister for defence.

Deputy prime minister and minister for defence Richard Marles said the creation of the two new agencies were “critical elements of delivering this game-changing capability and will ensure the safe and successful implementation of the pathway for Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines.”

“A specialised and dedicated regulator — which will be independent of Defence and the Australian Defence Force — will ensure we have the highest standards of nuclear safety and radiological protection across the lifecycle of Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines.”

READ MORE:

Towards 2042: South Australia cements place as sovereign manufacturing hub under AUKUS-SSN deal