More support for single mothers with Budget’s parenting payment changes

The cut-off for the government’s single parenting payment will be raised from eight to 14 years thanks to federal funding announced ahead of this week’s Budget.

Changes to the parenting payment are expected to come into effect from 20 September, subject to the passage of legislation.

In a statement announcing the change, which will cost $1.9 billion through to 2026-27, social services minister Amanda Rishworth said the government was committed to providing a better safety net for those in need.

“Reduced opportunities to participate in paid work, coupled with the additional costs associated with raising children, make single-parent households more vulnerable to economic insecurity,” Rishworth said.

“[These] changes will support more single parents and their children to ensure they have the safety net they need and that they are supported to re-enter the workforce when their children get older.”

Part of the policy intent of the expanded scheme — which means recipients of the single parenting payment will remain eligible until their youngest dependent child reaches the age of 14 — is to support parents to balance their caring responsibilities with work. The overwhelming majority of single parents (90%) are women.

As part of the changes, recipients will continue to receive government support with a base rate of $922.10 per fortnight after their child turns eight. This means that single parents with children between the ages of 8-14 will receive an increase to payments of $176.90 per fortnight.

Currently, parenting payment recipients have their support switch to the JobSeeker rate when their child turns eight.

The minister said no parent should have to choose between meeting the needs of their children and their family’s safety or economic security. And by the time children reached 14, they typically required less parental supervision, had settled into high school, and parents were in a position to take on full-time work.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the Budget aimed to help families deal with day-to-day financial pressures while also creating economic security over the long term. He added that expanding the scheme was an example of the government looking out for the most vulnerable.

“No one held back and no one left behind has always been the principle that guides me,” Albanese said.

“This change to single parent payments is about making things fairer for parents who are already doing it tough.”

Mutual obligation requirements under the existing scheme will remain in place with a view to encouraging participation in work, study or training that can help single parents rejoin the workforce when their children are older.