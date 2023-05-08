Australia to give $109m for Pacific World Bank projects

The Australian government has committed AU$109 million to the PNG and the Pacific Islands Umbrella Facility (PPIUF), marking a recommitment to the World Bank.

The New Zealand government has also committed $30.8 million (NZ$33 million), with the PPIUF to support World Bank Pacific projects.

The PPIUF will last until 2031 and the World Bank estimates funding commitments to grow to a combined AU$295.5 million (US$200 million) by that year.

The agreement will go towards:

recovery from the Tongan volcanic eruption and tsunami,

increased engagement by Papua New Guinea in regional labour mobility programs, and

improving Solomon Islands’ basic infrastructure via youth employment project the Community Access and Urban Services Enhancement Project.

World Bank staffing will increase because of the commitment, with more staff on the ground in Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

DFAT’s head of the Office of the Pacific Ewen McDonald said Australia was “committed to working with Pacific governments, New Zealand and the World Bank to enhance the prosperity and resilience of our region”.

World Bank country director in Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands Stephen Ndegwa commented the expansion of the partnership was a “testament to what we have achieved together already in creating more opportunities for communities across the Pacific”.

“Far more communities and businesses are better connected — through roads, airports, and hi-speed broadband, for example — and able to access better healthcare and education as a result of Australia and New Zealand’s contributions to World Bank projects over the past decade,” Ndegwa said.

Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong has spoken numerous times about the importance of the Pacific region in Australia’s diplomatic strategy, including during her April National Press Club address.

The October budget last year saw $1.4 billion go towards foreign aid, with $900 million earmarked for the Pacific region.

As previously reported by The Mandarin, foreign aid transparency fell to 41st out of 50 countries according to research from the British NGO Publish What You Fund.

