APS negotiators to make pay offer next week

The commonwealth plans to table its pay offer to all employees on May 16, following an enterprise bargaining conversation about proposed pay claims and salary setting later this week.

Parties to the ongoing APS enterprise bargaining negotiations have so far discussed professional development issues, with unions and individual bargaining representatives (IBRs) canvassing issues affecting graduates, learning and development, as well as study assistance.

Professional qualifications and classifications & work standards were also up for negotiation as proposed claims.

In an update message, chief negotiator Peter Riordan said discussions had generally been productive. The claims raised would be considered and “further tested” with government agencies, he added, but any in-principle agreements have not been made.

“Discussions suggested there are matters that may require further consultation and work outside of this round of APS-wide bargaining,” the statement read, reiterating views Riordan shared in March before the negotiations began.

“This included a proposal on a joint review of classifications and work-level standards.

“These matters remain under consideration as part of the APS-wide bargaining process.”

The commissioner also noted sabbatical leave and study leave might be better off left to being resolved at the agency level.

“Items such as sabbatical leave may move to agency-level bargaining if the differences across APS agencies are too significant to develop a common term,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, parties will focus on issues concerning First Nations staff, with proposed common terms up for discussion that include cultural, ceremonial and NAIDOC leave.

Unions are expected to share a proposal for First Nations APS employment during the meeting.

Then, on May 11, proposed union and EBR pay claims will be proposed, alongside suggestions for salary setting and junior rates of pay.

