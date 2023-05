Budget 2023: Australians are barely holding on as everyday survival meets political persuasion

The Budget forces us to ask uncomfortable questions about whether Australia can afford to care for those worse off, and whether the timeline needed to achieve the systemic reforms to get egalitarianism in this country back on track is visible to voters on the horizon of the next election.

Labor has had a year in power to check the books, run the numbers, assess what the state of affairs across portfolios is, and mark up its priorities initiatives.

With the federal treasurer attempting to sell the 2023 Budget as one crafted by a responsible government that delivers for everyday Australians feeling the pinch of cost-of-living pressures, few will feel any significant relief.