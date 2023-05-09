National Net Zero Authority must listen to regions, should not be imposed by Canberra

The news of the National Net Zero Authority (NNZA) has been welcomed by climate change policy experts, but its success will be determined by how well it listens to the regions.

The May Budget revealed the authority, which is based within PM&C, will receive $83.2 million over four years.

The authority’s focus is on supporting the clean energy transition, with its three roles being to help workers find new clean energy jobs, coordinate regions and communities to take up clean energy initiatives, and support the private sector to engage with net-zero opportunities.

Areas where employment relies heavily on coal and gas include Issac, Queensland, with 60% of workers there employed in the mineral and energy resources sector, and 40% in Singleton, NSW according to a 2021 Grattan Institute report.

One of the report’s co-authors, Alison Reeve, told The Mandarin it was imperative the authority doesn’t “impose Canberra on these regions”.

“People in these regions already know that their economic base needs to diversify and they have ideas about what they want to do. The priority for the new authority is to listen, and facilitate,” the climate change and energy deputy program director said.

“There are lessons to draw on from the transition that Newcastle went through when the BHP steel mills closed in the last 1990s.

“The region has transformed and diversified and transformed its economic base, but it took a long time. And the initiatives that succeeded were the ones that were locally created.”

According to Rebecca Colvin, environment, resources and development senior lecturer at ANU, it would be constructive for the new authority to provide a space for communities to engage in thoughtful debate about the transition to clean energy.

“What really doesn’t serve communities well is polarised, binary and toxic debate that makes people feel like it’s black or white: you’re on the side of closing down mines yesterday, or keeping them open forever with no consideration of planning for transition.

“Most people don’t hold views that are as extreme as those two examples but there’s a perception that these are the views of people.

“Finding a way to create a space that engages with complexity, that invites local voices to lead these sessions, to talk about how we’re moving into a climate change future.”

Colvin added the integrity of the authority will be determined by the make-up of its board, with regional representation being a crucial issue.

The government will establish the agency by July 1, with the NNZA to advise the government on the legislation governing its final design.

