March 2024 deadline for NSW public service workplace sexual harassment policy

NSW departments and agencies will need to identify a “strong organisational commitment” towards eliminating workplace sexual harassment by 1 March 2024.

NSW public service commissioner Kathrina Lo has directed all departments and agencies to implement a workplace sexual harassment prevention policy by the deadline.

“This is an important step in ensuring sector workplaces are safe for everyone. I take seriously the special responsibility I have to encourage an inclusive and respectful culture in the public sector,” Lo said.

“I encourage all leaders in the sector to read the model sexual harassment policy developed by the PSC and take an active role in implementing the policy in their agency.”

The minimum standards for each department’s policy include the aforementioned commitment, as well as a definition of harassment, clear reporting pathways, and record-keeping, and emphasise that no adversarial action would be taken against someone affected by sexual harassment.

Both a model sexual harassment policy and an implementation guide have been released to assist organisations.

“All NSW government sector agencies have a duty of care to ensure the health and safety of employees,” the NSW public service commission (NSW PSC) said.

“Implementing a sexual harassment prevention policy is one way that we can ensure safe and respectful work environments.”

The commission added agencies with mandatory reporting about children should consider whether that requirement should be included in the policy.

The most recent People Matter Employee Survey, from 2022, found 3% of respondents witnessed sexual harassment and 5% experienced harassment in the NSW public sector. The figure was unchanged from 2021.

Earlier this year in March, the NSW secretaries board put out a leadership statement that said sexual harassment, alongside bullying and other harmful behaviour, were “unacceptable”.

“All of us have seen the profound impact this can have on individuals and workplaces,” the secretaries board wrote.

“We also know that some people are hesitant to report these experiences for fear of negative consequences or lack of support.

“Let us be clear, there is no place in the NSW public sector for bullying, sexual harassment and other harmful behaviour.”

Similarly, at the federal level, the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) issued advice to agencies to start implementing sexual harassment as soon as possible, ahead of when Respect@Work legislation comes into force at the end of the year.

As a result of the Respect@Work legislation, all Australian employers from December must take reasonable and proportionate steps to eliminate sexual harassment in the workplace.

Having that positive duty was a recommendation of the Respect@Work report led by former sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins, who finished up her seven-year term last month.

READ MORE:

Lo on professional silver linings: A talent pool of opportunity awaits in the public service