Budget 2023: Renewable energy investment powers hope for a healthier, wealthier future

Prominent economist, author and one-time Labor adviser John Garnaut wrote that Australia had all the attributes to be a “renewable energy superpower”. But without coherent government planning and very large piles of cash, the concept of green energy dominance was always a very dim light on a faraway hill.

In this year’s federal Budget, the ALP government may have sparked some life into the idea, with more than $40 billion of investments it hopes will set Australia on road — powered by renewable energy — that will lead the country to growth and prosperity.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers even used the term “renewable energy superpower” to underline the point.

One of the big Budget announcements is $2 billion for the Hydrogen Headstart program aimed at supporting Australia’s renewable hydrogen sector. The plan, according to the Budget papers, is to position Australia as a world-leading hydrogen producer and exporter by providing competitive production contracts that bridge the commercial gap for early projects.

The government said it will also provide $38.2 million to establish a Guarantee of Origin scheme. This will underpin markets for green energy, including hydrogen and other low emissions products.

It has also allocated $5.6 million to find the best ways to leverage Australia’s competitive strengths in renewable energy, critical minerals and highly skilled workforce, accelerating other clean industrial and manufacturing capabilities.

Chalmers said in his Budget speech that the government is making “the biggest ever investment in Australia’s energy transformation”.

“This includes part of our $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund to support the development of green industries, manufacturing and more,” Chalmers said.

“And a new Capacity Investment Scheme that will unlock more $10 billion of investment in firmed-up renewable energy projects up and down our east coast.”

The government said this scheme will work alongside the $157.9 million National Energy Transformation Partnership to coordinate action at all governmental levels.

The federal government has also established a $1.9 billion Powering the Regions Fund, which it believes will support Australia’s regions in a decarbonising economy. Funding includes:

$600 million to the Safeguard Transformation Stream to assist trade-exposed safeguard facilities;

$400 million to the Critical Inputs to Clean Energy Industries stream supporting primary steel, cement, lime, aluminium and alumina industries;

$400 million to the Industrial Transformation Stream, to be administered by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, supporting regional industrial facilities, including rail and aviation, and helping support new clean energy industries.

The Budget also sets aside $57.1 million to develop Critical Minerals International Partnerships to secure strategic and commercial deals that will take advantage of our vast reserves. This investment builds on the $2 billion Critical Minerals Facility and the $1 billion earmarked for “value adding in resources” under the National Reconstruction Fund.

Then there’s the $14.8 million the government has allocated for the Powering Australia Industry Growth Centre. This centre, which is part of the Australian Made Battery Plan, will support Australian businesses looking to manufacture, commercialise and adopt renewable technologies.

It has also commissioned Jobs and Skills Australia to undertake a Clean Energy Capacity Study. This study, it said, will “evaluate workforce needs and enable Australia to strategically plan for the skills needed for the transformation to a clean energy economy. JSA is engaging with key stakeholders to inform a final report by mid-2023.”

Pre-Budget, the government already announced the formation of a legislated national Net Zero Authority, which aims to drive towards a clean energy economy and try to ensure Australia’s regions, workers and First Nations people derive benefits from the transformation.

Labor hopes that the flickering light on the hill starts burning bright for Australia’s zero-emissions future.

Budget 2023: Renewable energy investment powers hope for a healthier, wealthier future