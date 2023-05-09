Budget 2023: Chalmers, Gallagher grease and tighten public service systems to squeeze efficiency

A more thoroughly modernised, transparent and efficient Australian Public Service capable of more quickly and accurately informing government policy responses with sufficient talent and resources is the clear ambition of the first proper Albanese government.

In a document big on fairness and re-levelling access and equity to services, it’s the coordinated lubrication, tightening-up and optimisation of existing APS infrastructure that comes away as a win for agencies that have struggled with incongruent platforms for decades.

There is no great lift-and-shift or billion-dollar re-platforming on the scale of Centrelink’s core overhaul, or big-bang projects at Home Affairs or Health. But there is real, if modest, money for the continuation of the government’s nascent digital identity ecosystems that the states are now seriously eyeing to improve usability, smooth key transactions reduce fraud.

“Next steps for Digital ID” gets an immediate $26.9 million in funding to deliver the dream that has been kicked from pillar to post in terms of sponsoring agency and now vests with a more cautious Department of Finance, but only for the next year.

That’s a ‘watch this space’ marker if ever there was one because a single year’s funding tells you a bigger project is likely being scoped up, most likely roping in the states to provide a common identity ‘rail’ rather than dozens.

Wall-to-wall Labor states ex Tasmania will likely fuel that charge, possibly with co-contributions.

Officially, the money is for “the Department of Finance and the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to maintain the current Digital ID system and design the policy and legislative foundations to transition to an economy-wide Digital ID ecosystem with an independent regulator.”

Notably, Tax is getting a $1.1 million slice of that for “communications research associated with the myGovID brand”, most likely a mudmap of where the supporters and opponents are and how to engage them.

As the epic and tortuous digital health journey has demonstrated, just because you build it, doesn’t mean they’ll come and if they don’t like it, well that can be painful.

Digital health gets a little business-as-usual love, but the big mover is a massive push to restore bulk billing levels by pumping $3.5 billion into incentives that treasurer Jim Chalmers says translates into putting a doctor’s visit on your Medicare card rather than your credit card.

Aside from trying to reduce the cost of living (or being sick) and curb inflation, that measure will flex Medicare’s transactional muscle through heritage systems like the Howard-era EasyClaim that returns gaps to patients in real time.

Underneath that there’s a real tightening of the claiming system, with $30 million for Strengthening Medicare Integrity that starts limiting backdated provider claims, cross-checking with banks for known fraudsters on watchlists and data exchange with Services Australia, now that the robodebt royal commission has cleaned out the rot there.

Over at Finance, the punching bag that is the maligned Parliamentary Expenses System (PEMS) scores another $4 million in the hope it will come right. It had better because $159 million over the forward estimates is being spent on extra electoral staff for everyone to appease the crossbench, all of whom will be making claims.

Then there’s the bill for parliamentary cultural rehab (sorry, improvement) that scores $57.3 million, not that politicians are self-interested or obsessed. Never.

That money will mainly go towards creating a Parliamentary Workplace Support Service that will supposedly help detoxify culture and work hours on the Hill. Good luck with that.

Another way of looking at it is that there is almost 10 times as much being spent (in this Budget anyway) on the workplace and culture rehab needs of the political class and apparatchiks as a national digital identity system to make life easier for Australians.

Still, transparency is important, especially in democracies, so the Australian Electoral Commission is also getting a critical systems revamp (tranche 2) that’s listed as “Not for Publication” because of commercial negotiations.

Labor is also taking out some insurance to make sure it is not caught short on what it spends on consultants, as it was in 2008 when Kevin Rudd discovered the perils of journalists arriving at their own figures using AustTender before his advisers could.

Buried in the minutiae of the Buy Australian Plan (also in Finance) there’s $18.1 million for improving government procurement processes that includes “improving AusTender to improve transparency” alongside a host of contract and procurement management capability.

This is where the Katy Gallagher trademark magic is applied. Behold the prestige — the spend zeroes out with Finance creatively neutralising the item using other agencies’ balance sheets.

“The cost of this measure will be met by an increase in fees Commonwealth entities pay to use Whole of Australian Government coordinated procurement arrangements managed by Finance.

Participating agencies will be thrilled.

